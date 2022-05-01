Kyron Johnson Offers a Brief Glimpse Behind the Curtain

The Eagles' rookie LB discussed how mental health is becoming a bigger part of the evaluation process

PHILADELPHIA - In a modern world where athletes often face the immediacy of criticism at often toxic levels through social media, mental health has become a far more important part of player evaluation than it once was around the NFL.

The Eagles have more experience with anxiety than most after helping a pair of star offensive linemen – Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson – through their high-profile issues in recent seasons.

When it comes to social media the embattled Jalen Reagor recently scrubbed his accounts of any Eagles mentions after the team traded for A.J. Brown and gave the proven commodity a $100 million contract extension.

Few players talk openly about what can be deeply personal issues but Eagles’ sixth-round pick Kyron Johnson actually volunteered that he had met virtually with a team psychologist.

“The inside linebacker coach [presumably Nick Rallis] and the team psychologist, we had a little Zoom meeting together, and they were just telling me how they are so fired up and pumped,” Johnson said when asked about his pre-draft interaction with the organization.

That little answer offered a lot of information about the team’s approach on-field with Johnson and off of it when it comes to how the organization does its homework when evaluating potential prospects.

A team source couldn’t confirm the doctor who spoke with Johnson but it came across as business as usual for the Dallas-area native.

“He was just basically talking about my mental health, that's basically what it is, just asking me how I go about my day-to-day routine and how I'm facing these negative challenges and how do I cope with adversity and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “It was just basically getting to know me as a player and seeing how I handle situations and how I react to things.”

And it was nothing out of the ordinary, according to Johnson.

“I would say that's pretty common with the team psychologist; it's common,” he said. “When I went to Green Bay, it was the same thing. We were just talking about life basically.”

Kyron Johnson after being selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of NFL draft.

Johnson is an undersized hybrid who was more of a pass rusher at Kansas and is likely going to be looked at as a backup SAM LB with a significant special teams role, something vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl explained.

“With Kyron, we saw him at Senior Bowl, and some of us saw him for the first time down there,” Weidl said Saturday night upon completion of the draft. “His explosiveness, his get off the pass rush that week, and his effort and motor he practiced with was evident.”

At 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, Johnson gave Trevor Penning, a first-round pick of the Saints, fits in pass-rush drills in Mobile, Ala.

“On the tape, you see the same thing," Weidl added. "You see a guy that gets off the ball, you see a guy that can rush and win three ways. The energy he plays with was outstanding. He's a guy that's got traits.

"He ran a 4.40. He's got an exceptional get-off with a 150-10 split and we just saw it. And players come in all shapes and sizes. He's one of those natural leverage rushers that can get off the ball and win.”

GM Howie Roseman then interjected as to where the Eagles see Johnson’s immediate role.

“He was a captain and 17 special teams tackles,” Roseman noted.

Weidl then took back the baton.

”Excellent special teams player," he said. "Howie just said, 17 tackles there. You see the speed, effort, and physicality covering kicks. We just saw a great opportunity, and credit to Howie for moving up and being aggressive and going and getting him here.”

The off-the-field intell, though, was even more interesting and gave a brief glimpse into the Eagles kicking all the tires possible.

Johnson was so open about it because he doesn’t seem like the type who is going to doubt himself.

“I can play anywhere,” he said. “I've actually compared myself to [Haason] Reddick before because I've seen his style of play and how he goes from sideline to sideline, and other coaches have compared me to him as well.

“Like I said, I can play anywhere, Sam, inside, outside, Mike linebacker. I've played it all before.”

Reddick, of course, was once a No. 13 overall pick and is coming off 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons, numbers that got him $30 million guaranteed from the Eagles so confidence doesn’t seem to be an issue with Johnson.

