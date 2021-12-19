Landon Dickerson Lands on COVID-19 List

The Eagles could be without their starting LG against Washington on Tuesday night

The Eagles placed rookie left guard Landon Dickerson on the reserve/ COVID-19 list Sunday, putting him in question for Tuesday night's pushed-back game against Washington.

Dickerson, a second-round pick out of Alabama, has started the last 13 games for the Eagles, the last 10 at left guard after Isaac Seumalo was lost for the season with a Lisfranc injury.

The 330-pound Dickerson's combination blocks on the left side with the even more massive Jordan Mailata have helped fuel the NFL's top running game.

Coming off a torn ACL last December while still with the Crimson Tide, Dickerson was penciled in to learn behind one of the game's best interior which was supposed to be Seumalo, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Brooks from left to right.

Brooks, however, went to injured reserve with a strained pec and Seumalo soon followed with his injury, opening the door for Dickerson and second-year man Jack Driscoll, who is now also on IR and lost for the season after recently undergoing ankle surgery.

Landon Dickerson

If Dickerson's isn't able to clear the recently released testing protocols by Tuesday night the Eagles will have to make due with Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta as the likely starters at the OG positions flanking a banged-up Kelce, who is expected to play despite foot, ankle and knee injuries.

Kelce recently spoke very highly of Opeta.

“Sua Opeta has been quietly waiting in the weeds,” the All-Pro said. “We’ve been joking around here that the Sua Opeta stock is hotter than the Tesla stock with the way he’s blocking in one on ones.”

Other options could be the recently promoted and extended Le'Raven Clark as well as Brett Toth, although they are both natural tackles.

MORE: With Three Games in 13 Days, Eagles' Approach to Jalen ...

Potential practice-squad elevations are rookie Kayode Awoskika, who played OT in college at Buffalo but had a strong training camp while playing mainly at OG, and Luke Juriga, a natural center who was re-signed to the PS on Dec. 1.

Earlier in the day, the Eagles activated starting receiver Quez Watkins and PS running back Jason Huntley from the COVID list after placing them on the list Monday.

Conversely, the Washington Football Team recently activated two of their best defensive linemen from the COVID list, defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Dickerson would have been a key to dealing with Allen, the WFT's best defender who has 7.5 sacks this season.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.