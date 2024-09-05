Late Scratch Is an Opportunity To Keep Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell Where He Belongs
The Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell to be an outside cornerback and that’s where the No. 22 overall pick belongs, something even defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has noted on multiple occasions.
Having said that, Fangio seemed ready to get what he feels is currently his best trio on the field against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The working idea was that Mitchell would start opposite Darius Slay when only two cornerbacks were needed with the rookie sliding inside when a nickel corner was added. Veteran Isaiah Rodgers would then rotate in at right cornerback.
However, Rodgers was officially ruled out with a hand injury after Thursday’s walkthrough at Corinthians Stadium.
Rodgers has been dealing with the issue, sitting out a pair of practices after the initial cut to 53, and then working back in a limited fashion this week in advance of the flight down to South America.
Before the trip Rodgers indicated he was “looking forward to playing” against the Packers this week.
“"It's just a testimony to all my hard work,” Rodgers said. “So grateful for the opportunity. Want to come out here and have fun. Running out of the tunnel is something I'm really looking forward to. Been waiting a long time."
Rodgers had been suspended last season for running awry if the NFL's gambling policy when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.
There are several different options Fangio could employ in Rodgers’ absence with second-year cornerback Kelee Ringo being the most obvious by being inserted for Rodgers’ expected role after competing for that job much of the summer.
There is also the thought endorsed here that Fangio should keep Mitchell static at outside cornerback opposite Slay and use veteran Avonte Maddox or rookie Cooper DeJean in the slot.
The gut says the Eagles plan by being cautious with Rodgers is part precaution/part game plan driven since three of the Packers' top receivers are well over 6 feet tall, including Christian Watson (6-4, 208 pounds), Romeo Doubs (6-2, 204), and Dontayvion Wicks (6-1, 206).
Jayden Reed is Green Bay’s undersized playmaking wideout at 5-11 and 187 pounds, still larger than Rodgers, who is listed at 5-10 and 176 pounds, a very small frame for an outside CB.
The silver lining could be that Ringo is a better measurables matchup for the Packers at 6-2 and 207. The gold lining, if there is such a thing, is to keep Mitchell where he’s going to be long-term anyway.
The Eagles can persevere with Maddox until DeJean is up to speed for his expected home this season, the slot.
Despite his size deficiencies, Rodgers only played outside CB this summer and may need to start cross-training inside as well.
MORE NFL: Eagles Expected To Shuffle Secondary With Experienced Cornerback Ruled Out