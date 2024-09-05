Eagles Expected To Shuffle Secondary With Experienced Cornerback Ruled Out
Isaiah Rodgers will have to wait a little longer to play his first NFL game since Dec. 26, 2022, after the Eagles ruled out the cornerback for Friday night’s season opener with a hand injury.
Linebacker Devin White (ankle) was already ruled out and didn’t make the trip to Sau Paolo to play the Green Bay Packers on Friday night (8:15).
With Rodgers out, the Eagles will likely start Quinyon Mitchell opposite Darius Slay. The rookie first-round pick had a strong summer while cross-training between the outside and inside at the slot.
“When you're a first-round pick, the expectations are high,” said head coach Nick Sirianni during his news conference in Brazil. “…you've heard the older guys talk about Q; they really have taken a liking to him. I see (Darius) Slay joking around with him quite often, and I think he's enjoying being an Eagle.
“Q has got a calm, confident demeanor about himself because he knows he's prepared and he knows he's put the work in, and he knows he's a heck of a talent. Excited about him to get his first opportunity (Friday).”
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier in the week that his team could play nickel a good part of the game, in which case the Eagles have options inside.
Mitchell could move there with Kelee Ringo taking over on the outside.
Rookie Cooper DeJean could get some time at slot, though Fangio didn’t think he was where he needs to be, yet, after missing three weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury.
Despite a summer getting most of his reps at safety, Avonte Maddox is still capable of being a solid slot cornerback.
When asked if Maddox can play nickel if necessary or will he stay strictly at safety, Fangio was very brief with his answer.
“He can do both,” said the DC.
As for Mitchell, he talked earlier in the week about the impending challenge of playing his first NFL game.
“Since I got here, I feel like I belonged,” he said. “The nickel part took me a little while, but now I’m just ready to go out and play.”
The Packers listed running backs MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and Emanuel Wilson (hip), and tight end Tucker Kraft (back) as questionable.
