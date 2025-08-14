Likes And Dislikes From Day 2 Of Eagles-Browns Practice
PHILADELPHIA – There was plenty to like and dislike from the second and final joint practice between the Eagles and Browns in South Philly on Thursday. So, let’s dive in:
LIKED
-The Eagles threw a pass to fullback Ben VanSumeren just off the line of scrimmage. And the converted linebacker caught it. It was exciting in the moment, but it doesn’t figure to happen often – if at all - in the regular season. Or maybe it will. The Eagles haven’t shown much of VanSumeren in the offense this summer but that has been by design.
When asked if VanSumeren’s mostly invisible summer is due to his recovery from knee surgery, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said it was a little bit of that, but also because the practices are open to the public.
“I just got to be careful with how much you really want to do in those settings,” he said.
VanSumeren’s catch was nearly costly when Browns Grant Delpit dived at VanSumeren’s knees. VanSumeren, who had knee surgery late last season, got up quickly and got in Delpit’s face. He made his point, and Delpit looked genuinely bad for doing it. As VanSumeren trotted back to the huddle, Delpit gave the fullback a pat on the back.
-Sydney Brown’s missile launch tackle of rookie tight end Harold Fannin near the 2-yard line. The Eagles safety sent Fannin flying out of bounds. Fannin looked at Brown like, what was the umber of that truck, as Brown trotted back to the huddle.
It wasn’t the only play the safety made. He gave No. 1 tight end David Njoku a good pop after one play, knocking Njoku to the ground, and just when it looked like rookie running back Dylan Sampson was going to make it to the goal line in a run from the 5, Brown shut down the lane.
Pair of standout rushes against Joe Flacco
-Pass rush standouts. The Eagles made life tough on the Browns, especially in the run game, though Cleveland made its share of plays in the final team session. Before that, Nolan Smith notched a sack against Joe Flacco, and Jihaad Campbell had pressure up the middle that would have been a sack.
-Drew Mukuba’s opportunistic interception. The rookie safety intercepted a pass on the goal line during a two-point try after Diontae Johnson let it clank off his hands.
-The Eagles’ best offensive play of the day was made by Dallas Goedert, who took a short pass off the line and made a nice bullfighting-style ole' move, allowing would-be tackler Myles Harden to go flying by. Goedert had a free run to the end zone.
DIDN’T LIKE
-It probably wasn’t a good sign that Kelee Ringo didn’t get any first team reps. This second cornerback search is a concern.
-The Eagles' offense was limited without A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson battling injuries, and Lane Johnson and Saquon Barkley given rest days off. The result made things a bit boring to watch on offense, with the Eagles keeping things vanilla, throwing short passes and into the flat, and not going downfield much, if at all. Thankfully, the practice lasted just 65 minutes.
-Another day without Brown is becoming a concern. The receiver was listed as limited on Tuesday, before the Browns came to town, an indication that he might get some reps against the Browns. But he was ruled out in both sessions against Cleveland this week.
“Our goal is to get all these guys ready and be firing all cylinders when the season hits and not going to get into too much of that stuff,” said head coach Nick Sirianni when asked if Brown had a setback with what is being called a hamstring issue. “He's working through some things and he'll be back out there when he can.”
-Drew Mukuba allowed an easy touchdown to Njoku on a deep throw. It was the best pass rookie Dillon Gabriel threw after struggling during the two days.
