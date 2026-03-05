Eagles Linked to Explosive Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to lose Dallas Goedert this offseason, fortunately, there will be options available in free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with veteran pass-catcher Jonnu Smith and he was quickly floated as a fit for Philadelphia. Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com reported that the Eagles are among the teams that have interest in former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. Another name to watch is 25-year-old tight end Isaiah Likely, most recently of the Baltimore Ravens. FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano floated Likely as the "ideal" signing for the Eagles this offseason.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Vacchiano wrote. "TE Isaiah Likely. The Eagles may still bring back tight end Dallas Goedert, who is a free agent at age 31 and frequently injured. But Likely is younger (25), more dynamic, and at this point has a bigger upside.

The Eagles need to address the TE room quickly

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"Ideally, Philly could find a way to use both of them, but if not, Likely is a perfect replacement and just the kind of weapon that could add a little boost to the Eagles’ sagging offense. Their needs change if they trade wide receiver A.J. Brown, but if not, Likely would be an outstanding complementary piece, who should see his production jump if he becomes a team’s No. 1 tight end."

If the Eagles are going to lose Goedert, Likely would be a solid long-term solution. He's just 25 years old and has shown a bit of explosiveness in the Ravens' offense, although there was competition for touches from fellow tight end Mark Andrews. Likely hasn't had below 300 yards in a season in his four-year career so far. In 2024, he looked like he was on his way to becoming the Ravens' clear-cut No. 1 tight end. He had 477 yards, 42 catches and six touchdowns. In 2025, the Ravens stuck with Andrews as the No. 1 and handed him a new extension.

Philadelphia would be wise to target him. He's already an established playmaker in the league and is just 25 years old. If he was the No. 1 tight end in Philadelphia's offense, arguably, he could put up comparable numbers to what Goedert has been able to do. He has that much talent and upside.