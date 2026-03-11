Eagles and Dallas Goedert Push Back Deadline

The NFL salary cap can be complicated.

You can look no further than the status of Eagles veteran tight end Dallas Goedert, who has still not hit the open market.

Coming off a 13-touchdown season (including), the playoffs, Goedert’s reworked one-year, $10 million deal from last season was set to void Tuesday at midnight.

Instead, the Eagles and Goedert’s camp agreed to push that date back to Friday afternoon, a league source told Eagles On SI. That gives the two sides a small window to work out another potential extension.

When the NFL published its list of unrestricted free agents for each team at the start of the new league year, Goedert was not among them.

A Small Window

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert speaks with reporters after practice on July 31, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

If Goedert's contract were to void, the Eagles would be hit with an accelerated $20.5M dead cap charge this season.

If an extension is signed before Friday's new deadline, that $20.5M of void cap will be allowed to remain spread out as per the previous deal, which had multiple void years.

If the two sides do not agree on terms, Goedert will be released and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Eagles re-signed Grant Calacaterra and brought in veteran Johnny Mundt, which were both one-year deals made official on Wednesday.

However, the Eagles are still searching for their TE1 and it looks like option No. 1 remains running it back with Goedert for a ninth season.

Goedert is coming off career-highs of 60 receptions and 11 touchdowns last season. He also had two more scores in the postseason loss to San Francisco and became the franchise's all-time leader in postseason receptions when his four against the 49ers brought him to 56 overall.

If the Eagles aren't able to work things out with Goedert, they could pivot to Cleveland free agent David Njoku or fill the void in the draft with Ohio State's Max Klare a poential option in the second round.