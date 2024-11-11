Living In The Moment: Zack Baun Keeps Showing Up For The Eagles
A couple of weeks back when the takeaway worm started to turn for the Philadelphia defense, Eagles' linebackers Zack Baum and Nakobe Dean -- along with backups Oren Burks, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Ben VanSumeren -- decided to keep all the turnover balls among the group in the LB room.
Baun forced two fumbles in the Eagles' 34-6 rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and recovered one, meaning ILB coach Bobby King has to find room for another "chachki" in the cramped quarters of the NovaCare Complex.
“We don’t have a case now," Baun smiled. "We might just stack them in a pile somewhere, I don’t know.”
The Eagles' defense generated five turnovers against the overmatched Cowboys, a sharp contrast from early in the season when sudden change was escaping the defense.
“Just focusing on it. I know, the linebacker room, especially. But the whole defense has been making it such a point of emphasis in practice," Baun said when asked about the sudden uptick in takeaways. "And that’s where everything starts. That’s where the block construction, being able to get on and off blocks, the communication, that’s where it all starts, in practice. Just taking those habits into the game.
"I’m glad we are seeing things show up in the game.”
When factoring in the money -- Baun signed a modest one-year, $1.6 million contract in free agency -- the Wisconsin product has arguably been the best signing across the NFL this offseason. Baun was graded as the No. 6 off-ball LB in the league coming into Week 10 and was No. 2 as a coverage LB behind only All-Pro Fred Warner.
"I think through my time in New Orleans, of course, people say I was an on-ball linebacker (edge rusher), but when I was in New Orleans, I was putting in the time, putting in just the same amount of work as the starters were, just to prepare for a moment like this, my opportunity," Baun explained. "And all I had to do was take advantage and just let it fly.”
To say Baun is letting in fly is an understatement.
"Man, he just keeps getting better," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "... Zack’s a great athlete. He's tough. You see him in the open field making tackles. You see him sticking his face in there in tight quarters. You see him being able to rush. He's on a streak right now of taking the football away and the ball being on his mind. I just think he's a really good football player. The best compliment I can give a guy is he’s a really good football player.
"That happens when you're tough, you're physical, detailed, and he’s playing really fundamentally sound and just getting better every time he steps out in the field."
Baun compared his move from the Saints, where he was piegonholed, to the Eagles and open-minded defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to changing high schools.
“I compare it a lot to the time I transferred high schools. I was kind of uncomfortable in my old high school, kind of stood out," Baun admitted. "When I transferred, I felt like I could be myself and be me, and that’s exactly how I feel with this team. They embrace me so much, the coaches, the players, the cafeteria staff – everyone just accepted me like a big family. The people in the building made it really easy for me to transition here.”
The outcast is now the big man on campus and already fans are clamoring for GM Howie Roseman to get Baun an extension that better represents his value to the Eagles.
“No, no. It’s one game at a time," Baun said when asked if he thinks about his future. "I’m just trying to get better. The linebacker room is trying to get better. This defense is trying to get better, and I’m glad it’s showing up.”
