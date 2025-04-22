McMullen's 1.0 And Only Eagles Mock Draft
Our annual 1.0 and only Eagles mock draft is admittedly always an exercise in futility. Still, we’ve had some hits over recent years, most notably in 2022 by correctly predicting the targeting trade for nose tackle Jordan Davis, and then swinging 2-for-2 by foreshadowing now Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens at No. 51 overall.
This year is only more daunting with the Eagles set to start at No. 32 overall after winning Super Bowl LIX.
That means there could be as many as 31 moving parts Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman will have to react to in a draft class defined by wide ranges for many of the prospects, according to lead NFL media draft analyst and former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah.
Forget about trades with the acknowledgement that Roseman will obviously be making some, but predicting them is a complete waste of time, so the idea here is to focus on the players and the range of where they might go and match them up to Philadelphia.
The intell we’ve gathered in recent days points to a traits theme by Philadelphia, presumably with the idea of uncovering the highest ceiling in an environment where draft grades from about Nos. 20 to 50 will be somewhat similar.
In the first round, we will explore three projections to cover all the bases before locking in the pick.
-Trade-up: The idea of Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen is the home run in any Eagles’ scenario. The former five-star recruit at Texas A&M finally lived up to that potential with the Rebels last season as an All-American.
The many mocks that have Nolen dropping to Philadelphia at 32 lean on nebulous character issues that most around the NFL do not seem to be buying.
“I would say it’s unlikely that he falls that low,” Jeremiah told Philadelphia Eagles On SI during his annual pre-draft video conference call. “He’s just too explosive, and in a passing league, I can’t see him getting there.
“But if you had asked me if Nolan Smith would get there [at No. 30 in 2023], I would’ve said no. If you would have asked me if Cooper DeJean was going to be there in the second round [in 2024], I would’ve said no. You always prepare for it, and you can always be pleasantly surprised of who falls. But I would not anticipate that he would drop that far. If he went in the top 15, I wouldn’t be shocked.”
-Staying put: If the Eagles are forced to stay at No. 32, the top pick here is Texas A&M edge defender Shemar Stewart, an otherworldly athlete with a large range of outcomes when it comes to his ceiling and floor in the draft.
On traits alone, Stewart is a top-10 level prospect, but a lack of production at Texas A&M could be an issue with many organizations.
The insurance policy could be Georgia safety Malaki Starks, a high-IQ, versatile player who could fit in as a Day 1 replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
-Trade down: The hype surrounding Oluwafemi Oladejo is real around the NFL, and the raw, UCLA star seems destined to rise to the top of the second round. Some personnel evaluators even believe there is an outside chance the off-ball linebacker turned edge defender could be a surprise Day 1 selection.
The Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers are the two teams that keep coming up first with Oladejo.
Round 1 - No. 32 Overall - Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M - The Eagles swing for the fences with the high upside of Stewart, a potential Day 1 starter opposite Nolan Smith.
Round 2 - No. 64 overall - South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders - It's a trenches draft and the Eagles double down on the defensive front with Sanders, who got some early buzz as a potential Day 1 pick, but seems to be settling a bit. He’s similar to Nolen, projection-wise wise as a good three-technique without that same superstar upside.
Round 3 - No. 96 overall - Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish - An outside corner at Kansas State who projects inside at the pro level, Parrish has the versatility to back up both spots for Vic Fangio early in his career and potentially develop into a starter down the line.
Round 4 - No. 134 overall - Iowa State OT Jalen Travis - Travis has elite size and length that Jeff Stoutland could develop into something in a few years, and would serve as the heir apparent to Lane Johnson at right tackle. Late additions of potential veteran swing tackles Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor won't prevent the Eagles from seeing value on Day 3.
Round 5 - No. 161 overall - Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans - Evans could be the answer as a traditional Y-back if the Eagles move on from Dallas Goedert, as many expect. The Notre Dame product is also a better receiver than most realize and should only get better in that aspect of his game.
Round 5 - No. 164 overall - Texas RB Jaydon Blue - A home-run hitter with elite speed, Blue is far ahead of the curve when it comes to coming out of the backfield as a receiver. If Blue can clean up some ball-security issues and improve his pass protection under the tutelage of Jemal Singleton, the Eagles could have an explosive back waiting in the wings.
Round 5 - No. 165 overall - USC DB Jaylin Smith - Smith played outside CB and some safety at USC and, like Parrish, projects to slot CB in the NFL. With Philadelphia losing Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox from the Super Bowl LIX team, there is a need for multiple bodies on the back end.
Round 5 - No. 168 overall - Penn State LB Kobe King - King is a bigger, traditional LB who projects as a physical two-down run stuffer. If he develops a feel in zone coverage, King has an opportunity to become a LB3 in upcoming seasons.
