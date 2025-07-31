Eagles Today

Michael Clay Leaves Bread Crumbs On Eagles' Return Game

Early indications are that the Eagles will again split the roles of kickoff and punt returners.

John McMullen

Eagles return specialist Avery Williams.
Eagles return specialist Avery Williams. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - When the Eagles signed return specialist Avery Williams in the spring, there was a thought that the Boise State product could be a dual returner and save an all-important roster spot for Howie Roseman’s initial 53-man roster.

However, early returns at Eagles’ training camp are pointing in a different direction.

To date, Williams has been the top kickoff returner but has gotten very few opportunities fielding punts.

Special teams coordinator Michael Clay explained why before a steamy practice on Thursday.

“Avery is also known as a very good personal protector on punt [protection],” Clay said. “He's coming down to a different set of language, new system, and I've seen Avery catch punts for the past four years in the NFL. I know he could do it, but to him get comfortable calling protections in the punt pro now. 

“You'll probably see him out here today. It's a punt return emphasis day that he'll be doing his normal catching.”

That was the case and Williams was in the PR rotation but behind Ainias Smith, Cooper DeJean, undrafted rookies Taylor Morin and Giles Jackson, and WR3 Jahan Dotson.

In recent years, the Eagles have piecemealed the return game.

“I think that's a skill. I think it's almost a lost art in the college football ranks of having the dual returners, the [Former Eagles RB] Darren Sproles of back then where they could catch punts and do kickoff returns,” Clay said.

Clay admitted that “if you have a guy that can do both, it's an added luxury,” but didn’t exactly foreshadow that as being any kind of goal.

“We're also going to put the best 11 out there where you feel the most comfortable, where you could have a big play going forward,” Clay said. “So again, it's just feeling it out. It's still July. The more times we're able to see them catch a ball, whether it's kick or punt return, the better. 

“We'll have a better picture down the road.”

Entering the preseason, which begins Aug. 7 against Cincinnati at Lincoln Financial Field, Smith has the inside track on punts, and Williams is trending toward being the lead kick returner and perhaps Braden Mann’s personal protector.

