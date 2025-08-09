Mixed Results For Eagles Rookie Linebacker In First NFL Game
PHILADELPHIA – Based on the snaps the Eagles linebackers played on Thursday night in the preseason opener, Smael Mondon is ahead of Jihaad Campbell on the depth chart.
Mondon led all the players at his position, including Jeremiah Trotter, with 36 to Trotter’s 31. Campbell, the first-round pick, played 15, assisting on three tackles. We will see how that snap distribution plays out when the Browns visit the NovaCare Complex for a pair of practices on Wednesday and Thursday, and then the game on Saturday (1 p.m.).
As it was, it was just a little taste of the NFL for the 31st overall pick from Alabama.
“It felt good,” said Campbell. “Definitely just be in the moment, seizing the opportunities that were there for me. I’m really happy we got the ‘W.’ I think that’s what matters the most. Of course, for (Thursday) and then (Friday), going over the film and understanding anything that happened on the field, if there was miscommunications, missed tackles, or just errors, and cleaning it up.”
Campbell already knows one thing that needs cleaned up – his hands. He dropped an interception. It wasn’t an easy opportunity. He had to dive to get to it, but he had the ball but couldn’t hold it.
He said the ball squirted free when he hit the ground. His plan is to start working on the JUGS machine.
“It’s about to be in the routine now,” said Campbell, who had two interceptions in three seasons at Bama.
“We felt like Jihaad had an opportunity for an interception,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “We've got to make sure we finish those.”
That said, Sirianni has liked what he has seen from Campbell during camp. It’s probably best to remember that for most of the 10 days so far, he was limited as he recovered from March shoulder surgery.
“He's growing and he's doing a good job,” said the coach. “Obviously, he's highly athletic and can do a lot of different things, and I see him getting better every day.”
Campbell was also called for a hands-to-the face penalty during his brief time on the field.
“There’s different pointers I need to learn from that, be a pro, and just continue to get better,” he said. “That’s all I can do. …Just being an overachiever and always wanting better for myself and finding different ways and different tools and how to get better and be a better football player.”
