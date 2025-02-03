'Moore' Of The Same For Eagles' Howie Roseman
Maybe the worst-kept secret heading into New Orleans this week is that Super Bowl LIX will likely be Kellen Moore’s last game in Philadelphia.
Win or lose against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moore, the Eagles' offensive coordinator, will be sticking around in New Orleans and on track to become the next head coach of the Saints.
Ironically, as the designated home team for the Super Bowl, the Eagles will practice at the Saints facility in nearby Metairie so Moore will get an early feel for his next gig.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis is playing the game, climbing no “final decision” has been made but has also informed the other finalists for the job, Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants OC Mike Kafka, that the team plans to continue talks with Moore after the Super Bowl.
There’s always a chance a contract can’t be reached but as a would-be first-time head coach, it’s unlikely that finances will derail things for Moore or the Saints.
An NFL source did confirm to Philadelphia Eagles On SI that the current quarterback situation with the Saints was a concern for Moore but one that was tempered with promises of patience coming from the NOLA side during a meeting in Philadelphia on Monday night/Tuesday morning.
The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl in 2023, the organization lost both coordinators – Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon – and took a step back the following year before rebounding with Moore and Vic Fangio this season.
Howie Roseman was asked about potentially losing Moore after the Super Bowl before leaving for the Big Easy.
The Eagles’ GM responded that it’s part of his job to always be thinking about the future and contingencies.
“It’s all I think about all the time,” said Roseman. “I’m thinking about what we’re gonna do next year in August. I’m thinking about what 2026 looks like and 2027 looks like every night when I go to bed.
“So, it doesn’t really change.”
Understandably, Roseman didn’t want to address the specifics of losing Moore with bigger things in play this week.
“There’s a time and a place for all of that to discuss,” Roseman said while alluding to the upcoming scouting combine.
That said, rest assured it’s not like Roseman will be waking up Monday, Feb. 10, and then getting to work on funneling OC candidates to head coach Nick Sirianni. The short list has already been formulated.
“That’s my role to enjoy the team on Sundays, but the rest of the week I’m thinking about the next year,” said Roseman. “It’s very opposite to what goes on during the week [for the players and coaches].
“Everyone’s focused on how we’re beating that opponent and I want to beat that opponent, too, but I’m thinking about the players in the draft, the players in free agency, how we’re allocating our resources, how we’re ensuring that we’re lined up for a staff member who leaves.
“That’s the way our job is set up.”
