New Eagles Receiver Reminds DeVonta Smith Of Somebody Familiar
PHILADELPHIA – Jahan Dotson was zipping around during practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday like he has been with the Eagles all summer, fluidly gliding in and out of routes and catching everything thrown his way.
"The way he runs routes,” said fellow receiver DeVonta Smith. “The way he’s does things. I feel we're kinda similar.”
OK, it was only during individual drills, but still, it’s easy to see why he was drafted in the first round just two years ago, and it’s a good thing the Eagles traded for him a few days ago when you consider that Johnny Wilson stood causally by watching without a helmet, more than two weeks after entering concussion protocol.
Parris Campbell was nearby, too, and if Wilson can’t go, then Campbell could very well be a practice squad elevation when the Eagles play the Packers next week in Sao Paolo.
“I think it's a great addition,” said Smith about Dotson. “Me personally, I've always been a big fan of him. Studied his college tape. Studied what he's done the past two years. I've always been a big fan.”
“My first time watching him was in college. We (Alabama) were playing Ohio State in the natty. He played against them (while at Penn State). I was studying some of the corners over there and he just popped out on the tape. Ever since then, I've been a fan.”
Until the opener, Dotson is busy learning a new language, and it’s not Portuguese the language spoken in Brazil.
The language is football-ese, as his crash course on his new team’s playbook continues after being traded from the Washington Commanders to the Eagles on Aug. 22.
“It can be challenging going through all of preseason camp, OTAs (with the Commanders), and learning a whole different kind of, I call it a language, and then coming here and picking up a completely different language,” he said.
To learn the new language, Dotson said he and receiver coach Aaron Moorehead have been coming in early and staying late so he can be on the same page when the curtain rises on the season.
“I’m just trying to figure out my role in this offense," he said. "Really learning the playbook is my biggest thing right now. We still have a good amount of time to Week 1, so making sure I’m comfortable in the playbook and making sure I’m able to play as fast as possible. That’s my biggest focus right now.”
Perhaps now would be a good time to note that Dotson showed up at his pre-practice interview without a football in his hands like he did in in his first news conference after the trade on Saturday.
Some on social media, for whatever reason, bashed him for carrying the football, saying that is something he always does. Not sure what the big deal is by doing that, but hey, he didn’t have it on Thursday.
In Philly, he can carry whatever he wants as long he becomes the kind of weapon the Eagles believe he can become on an offense loaded with them.
“He has a big opportunity in front of him,” said A.J. Brown. “I’m not going to put too much on his plate, but he does.”
The defense now can’t just focus on Smith and Brown. Or Dallas Goedert. Or Saquon Barkley.
“It’s very rare that certain teams have three really, really good DBs," said Brown, referring to when all three are on the field together. “And so, he has a big opportunity in front of him. He has mismatches all day. I hope he maximizes all of those mismatches.”
It starts by learning a new language because the route-running and pass-catching are already in place based on Thursday’s practice.
