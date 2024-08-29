Eagles Make Move After Putting James Bradberry On Injured Reserve
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles basically swapped one veteran for another in a roster move made on Thursday.
They placed defensive back James Bradberry on injured reserve after he suffered a lower leg injury during practice on Wednesday. In his place on the 53-man roster, they added linebacker Oren Burks.
Bradberry is expected to be sidelined between six to eight weeks. Also, the Eagles added offensive lineman Brett Toth to the practice squad after Burks was promoted.
Burks was released on cutdown day, something not unexpected after he had missed all but the final few days of training camp with a knee injury. He joined the practice squad the next day.
“I think I put everything out there on the table,” he said playing in the preseason finale against the Vikings and collecting six tackles and one sack in 43 defensive snaps.
Burks also played 18 special team reps and made a tackle there.
“My job was to make it hard for them to make a decision,” he said. “I feel I handled myself like a pro the whole camp even though I was injured, staying engaged and everything. We got a great team here, great locker room, guys who know what it takes to win and take it to the next level. I’m happy to be part of that.”
Burks played well against the Vikings, considering all the camp time he missed.
“It felt good to be out there with the guys and fly around,” he said. “There’s still some things, getting your eyes right at full speed that takes a little bit of time, but I caught my second wind as we got going with the game.
“It felt good to play the game again. It was good to get back out there and fly around. You can ride a (exercise) bike all you want but there’s nothing that will get you ready to play football again.”
