NFL Analyst Has Eagles-Rams Blockbuster Trade
Recently there's been a lot of speculation about the possibility of the Philadelphia Eagles trading up in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
The Eagles have plenty of picks over the next two years and could easily get some sort of package together. What could a deal look like, though? NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter released his latest mock draft and suggest that the Eagles trade up to the No. 26 pick from the Los Angeles Rams to select Ole Miss All-American Walter Nolen.
"No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles - Ole Miss, Walter Nolen, Defensive Tacke," Reuter said. "Projected Trade With Los Angeles Rams. Nolen's quickness and motor would make him a perfect replacement for Milton Williams, who left in free agency after helping power the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Philadelphia sends its second-rounder to the Rams for this pick and a third-round selection."
Nolen would be a pretty fantastic replacement for the pass rush in the wake of the losses of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. He had 6 1/2 sacks in 2024 to go along with 48 total tackles. He's the No. 26-ranked prospect by ESPN.
"Nolen had 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He is an outstanding run defender who wins in different ways. He slips blocks and gets into the backfield; he also stacks and gets off blocks. Nolen splits and fights off double teams. He has the range and motor to make plays in pursuit. He works half the man and can beat blockers clean with his hands. He has high upside as a pass rusher."
Should the Eagles consider a move like this?