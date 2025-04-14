NFL Writer Floats Trade Idea To Dump Eagles Star
The National Football League Draft is quickly coming up and it can’t come fast enough.
It’s going to be exciting because the fact that the next generation of NFL stars is just about here. One thing that also will be nice about the draft is that some of the wild speculation across the league will start to slow down.
The NFL Draft is coming and with it there’s been an almost unlimited amount of mock drafts and trade speculation. Dallas Goedert keeps being mentioned for the Philadelphia Eagles as a trade candidate.
Goedert is a phenomenal player and there’s a real reason to believe the Eagles shouldn’t move him. But, if the Eagles do decide to move him, what could it look like?
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton floated a hypothetical deal to send him to the Indianapolis Colts.
"Indianapolis Colts Get: TE Dallas Goedert," Moton said. "Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2025 6th-Round Pick (No. 189 Overall Pick). Multiple reporters have discussed Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as someone who could be on the move this offseason. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Eagles are "holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick" in exchange for Goedert. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also mentioned Goedert as a trade candidate to monitor nearing the draft...
"(Nick Sirianni) could help his former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who needs a playmaker at tight end for the Indianapolis Colts' passing attack. When Steichen served as the Eagles offensive coordinator between 2021 and 2022, Goedert had his most productive years as a pass-catcher. He recorded a career-high 830 receiving yards in 2021."
There are no concrete rumors tying Goedert to the Colts right now. This is just speculation at this point but it’s not hard to see why a move would work for the Colts with Steichen in town. Would it make sense for the Eagles, though?