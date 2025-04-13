Eagles Buzz Continuing Around Big-Time Prospect
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and it's going to be interesting to see how the team opts to utilize it.
With all of the losses of the offseason so far, it's easy to predict that the team will go defense and maybe even add more to the pass rush. While this is the case, there's no way to know what Howie Roseman and the team will truly do.
Philadelphia isn't afraid to be aggressive. It wouldn't surprise anyone if the Eagles pulled off some sort of trade to move up or down. The Eagles are just unpredictable. If they stick at No. 32, who would make sense for them?
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin shared a mock draft on Sunday and projected Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. to land with Philadelphia.
"The Eagles elected to use their early picks on the secondary a year ago, but they typically build through the trenches," Dubin said. "Pearce is someone who was thought to be a top prospect but has seemingly been falling down draft boards, and that's exactly the type of guy Philly likes to nab at the end of the first round."
If you read a lot of mock drafts, you will notice that this has been a popular suggestion recently. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is someone who also floated this possibility recently.
ESPN actually has him ranked as the No. 16 prospect. If he's available at No. 32, it would be a no-brainer to take him. Mock drafts don't necessarily matter, but it is interesting this suggestion keeps popping up.
