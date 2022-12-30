Nick Sirianni Encouraged by Jalen Hurts' Practice, Won't Name Starter, Yet

The Eagles head coach said his QB threw with velocity and accuracy, but his ability to take a hit without furher damaging his shoulder could be a factor in whether he play vs. Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni continued to hold out hope that Jalen Hurts could very well play on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles' head coach was particularly encouraged by what his quarterback was able to do during Thursday’s practice at Lincoln Financial Field and now it’s about how Hurts responds over the next two days.

“I just didn’t feel he was affected,” said Sirianni on Friday morning, a day after Hurts’ practice. “The velocity of the ball was good, the accuracy was good, that he felt good. Those were the main things and that’s what you want to see.”

Last week, Sirianni had known enough with 48 hours before kickoff against the Cowboys to rule out Hurts.

This week, the MVP candidate remains in play to, well, play.

Of course, Sirianni may already know that Hurts' shoulder won't allow him to take the field on Sunday and that it will be backup Gardner Minshew who makes his second straight start.

While the Eagles could wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs by beating New Orleans, they would still have next week's game against the New York Giants to do it should the Saints beat them.

Throwing the ball is certainly a good sign for Hurts in that it would allow him to work on his timing and conditioning if he is shut down for this week or even until the opening round of the postseason.

Running the ball and being able to do it safely is another matter entirely.

Hurts did not participate in the ball security drills on Thursday, a drill where players run through a gauntlet of coaches who whack away at you with dummy bags and boxing gloves strapped to long poles.

Hurts’ ability to take a hit will determine whether he can play, as will the opinion of the team’s doctors.

“It’s always going to go back to what the doctors are saying, what Jalen’s saying and where we think he is at that time,” said Sirianni. “I don’t think it’s, ‘Hey I have to see him throw it 57 yards on the left hash,’ it’s not going to be anything like that.

“It’s always going to be about the information I get from Jalen and knowing how badly he wants to play that I have to listen to the doctors as well. Obviously, we have to make a decision on what’s best for Jalen.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.