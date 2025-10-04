Nick Sirianni May Have Spilled The Beans On His Starting Corner Vs. Broncos
PHILADELPHIA – Kelee Ringo was talking about Georgia’s loss to Alabama last weekend at his locker on Friday, breaking down some of the game’s big plays in his former school’s 24-21 loss to the Tide. Then, the talk turned to his first start of the season last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to, quite possibly, his second one on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier in the week that “it’s possible” Ringo could start his second straight game even if Adoree Jackson’s groin injury that kept him from playing last week is healed.
“I thought he played really well for it being his first start this season,” said Cooper DeJean. “He communicated really well on the field. It was fun to watch.”
Ringo wasn’t targeted much by the Bucs, but when he was, he stayed in phase. It was evident, though, that he needs to improve his tackling, and Fangio said that Ringo’s true test will be to see how he improves.
Kelee Ringo Talks Tackling
“It’s not a secret,” he said. “Anybody who watched the game, I missed a few tackles, and I need to get better at them. It was the first thing I said to myself when I missed them. …Personally, do you really respect the game if you’re going out there knowing you need to get better at something and you’re not really doing it, and are you just surviving? That’s the internal question you have with yourself.”
Ringo was asked about one of Fangio’s comments, about tackling on special teams being different than on defense.
“On defense, there’s no telling what angle you’ll need to take or what situation you’ll be in,” said the corner. “On special teams, it’s taking your shot full speed. There’s not as much reading. You can go out there and being strictly a hunter. You can use your brain a little less on special teams rather than on defense.”
Finally, Ringo was asked – “are you starting?”
The 23-year-old let a big smile escape. He knows that he would hear from his head coach, Nick Sirianni, if he revealed that info 48 hours before kickoff.
Sirianni wouldn’t even concede that Nakobe Dean wouldn’t be activated even though Dean pout on social media that he wouldn’t be added to the roster for the game against Denver.
So, after smiling, Ringo said: “To be continued. It’s not to be found out yet, so it’s to be continued.”
Sirianni may have actually let it slip before practice when asked about the Ringo's practice week.
“He did some really good things in that Bucs game, big fourth-down pass breakup that gave us the ball back, and did some really nice things in coverage,” said the coach. “Looking forward to seeing him play on Sunday.”
