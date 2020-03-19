Numbers Say Eagles Didn't Want Malcolm Jenkins

A day after Malcolm Jenkins and the Eagles decided to part ways, the veteran returned to his first NFL home by signing a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

As recently as the 2018-19 season, New Orleans coach Sean Payton told Philadelphia-area reporters that one of his great laments as a coach was letting Jenkins leave the building during free agency in 2014.

Jenkins had already contributed to a Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie in NOLA and went on to do the same in Philadelphia where he made three Pro Bowls over six seasons, developing into arguably the leader in the Eagles' locker room.

Jenkins, however, outperformed his most recent contract with the Eagles and he and the organization were at loggerheads dating back to last spring when the North Jersey native uncharacteristically missed voluntary work in an effort to get the organization back to the negotiating table.

When mandatory camps came, however, Jenkins proved to be the good soldier that the Eagles expected and was his typically productive self in what turned out to be his final year with the franchise.

After the wild-card round playoff loss to Seattle, Jenkins was clear that the Eagles had run out of rope from his perspective.

"I won't be back on the same deal," said Jenkins, bluntly. "That won't happen."

An NFL source told SI.com that Philadelphia wanted Jenkins back and tried to find a middle ground but it never materialized.

From a procedural standpoint, the Eagles did not exercise their 2020 contract option on Jenkins, making him an unrestricted free agent. The context was added in a statement, however, where it was clear the organization was saying goodbye.

"Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the team said. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city.

"After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity."

Jenkins didn't last 24 hours on the market, getting a four-year, $32 million deal from the Saints on paper. The real story of the contract was a $9 million signing bonus and $16.5 million fully guaranteed compared vs. the $7.6 million on the final year of his Eagles deal.

This was no wide chasm, Philadelphia basically could have added a $1 million this season and guaranteed 2021 and Jenkins would still be the leader of its secondary. The organization clearly felt it was time tom move on.

Ironically, one of the things that made Jenkins so valuable, his durability, cost him in the end.

He didn't miss a defensive snap all of last season and also helped out on special teams as well. Over six years in Philadelphia, Jenkins never dipped under 91 percent of the defensive work and for five of the six seasons, he was above 99 percent with the numbers being 99.6, 99.8, 99.9, 91.9 and 100 percent over the past two seasons - an astounding 2,073 out of 2,073 reps.

That's a lot of tread on a 32-year-old tire and the old NFL cliche kicked in: better to give up on a player a year early than a year late.

The Eagles, meanwhile, shifted to re-signing safety Rodney McLeod to a two-year contract for some continuity on the back end and also brought back cornerback Jalen Mills with a one-year deal and the intent on moving to safety.

