One More Swing At An Eagles-Only Mock Draft: A Trade And Second-Round Surprise?
My final Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0, features a trade and perhaps a surprising swing in the second round. When the smoke cleared, my board was reduced from eight picks to seven, which included four defensive players and three on offense.
You won’t find a safety here, because my expectation is the Eagles will sign veteran Justin Simmons after the draft.
Off we go:
TRADE UP
The Eagles send their 32nd overall pick, a fifth-round pick this year (No. 161), and a third-rounder next year to the Rams to move up six spots to No. 26. This helps L.A., too, because it does not have a fifth-rounder this year. The Eagles have three picks in the thirdr ound next year, so they can send one to L.A. to get ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, who could have similar needs to the Eagles.
ROUND 1, PICK 26
Walter Nolen, defensive tackle, Mississippi. It was tempting to select Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, but the skill set, the upside, and the tantalizing thought of pairing Nolen next to Jalen Carter for the rest of the decade is too mouth-watering. If the Eagles stick and pick at 32, two to watch are edge rusher Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M and LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
ROUND 2, PICK 64
Benjamin Morrison, cornerback, Notre Dame. A hip injury limited him to just six games last year, and that might be the reason he lasts this long. Roseman has done well selecting players in the second round recently, taking Pro Bowlers Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Miles Sanders in this round, and it won’t be long before Cooper DeJean joins them. This is the round where the GM typically springs a surprise, so even though there isn’t anything to link the Eagles to a cornerback who can play inside or out, and was a team captain, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any interest.
ROUND 3, PICK 96
Charles Grant, offensive tackle, William & Mary. He’s a developmental project who didn’t play against top competition week in and week out, but the Eagles have time to develop him. They had him for a top 30 visit and he is 6-5, 311 pounds, with arms that stretch to
ROUND 4, PICK 134
Tyler Baron, edge, Miami. This may be a tad early for the 6-5, 258-pound prospect, but if you like a player, it’s better to pull the trigger early rather than wait. The Eagles were intrigued enough to bring him for a top 30 visit.
ROUND 5, PICK 164
Mitchell Evans, tight end, Notre Dame. If the Eagles don’t surprise and select Mason Taylor in the first round, Evans wouldn’t be a bad target. The Eagles like tight ends who can block and, while Evans needs refinement there, he is capable and at 6-5, 258 has the bulk to get the job done.
ROUND 5, PICK 165.
LeQuint Allen, running back, Syracuse. Kenny Gainwell was a good pass catcher out of the backfield and so is Allen, who is from Millville, N.J. He led all FBS running backs with 64 receptions last year for 521 yards and four touchdowns.
ROUND 5, PICK 168
Kobe King, linebacker, Penn State. The Eagles had him for a top 30 visit. The 6-1, 236-pound made a lot of plays for the Nittany Lions and can develop into a starter while learning to play in the NFL on special teams.
