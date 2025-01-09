One Move For Eagles To Have Saquon Barkley-Level Impact In 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly shouldn't be thinking about free agency yet.
They are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs. Philadelphia has real Super Bowl potential and should have its eyes focused on that right now.
After the playoffs end, they are going to have to take a hard look at the roster. There will be players likely leaving in free agency and more on the way for Philadelphia. The Eagles clearly aren't afraid to be aggressive as shown by the team's signing of former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley last offseason.
Once free agency does kick off, there are players out there who could be worth bringing in with the hope that they have a comparable impact on the 2025 season. One player who will be worth a look is four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.
He's a nine-year veteran who will be one of the better defensive ends on the open market. Judon didn't have a huge year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 but still logged 5.5 sacks. He was returning to the field after playing just four games in 2023 so clearly there was some rust to shake off.
Judon earned four straight Pro Bowl nods from 2019 through 2022 and was well on his way again in 2023 before a biceps injury prematurely ended his season. He had 12.5 sacks with the New England Patriots in 2021 and followed it up with a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022 while finishing ninth in the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year voting. Judon had four sacks in four games before going down with his injury in 2023.
He's someone who the Eagles likely could get at somewhat of a discount this upcoming offseason due to his 2024 performance, but he has All-Pro upside.
The Eagles should look into a deal once the offseason begins. Putting him in Vic Fangio's scheme could get him back to that Pro Bowl level.
