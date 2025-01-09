Falcons Predicted To Pursue Ex-Eagles 2-Time Pro Bowler
The National Football League playoffs are just about to kick off but there are some teams already focusing on the offseason.
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the lucky teams that are still alive in the chase for a Super Bowl title. Philadelphia will take on the Green Bay Packers this upcoming weekend in the Wild Card Round with the winner moving on to take on either the Washington Commanders or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Philadelphia hopefully will make a deep run before it needs to turn its attention to the offseason. Soon enough, things like free agency and the NFL Draft will be here but hopefully, the Eagles have a few more games in them before there's no more real game action until September.
Once free agency does get here, there will be plenty of interesting names available, including some former members of the Eagles. One who will be out there in free agency is former Eagles star Haason Reddick.
He had a weird year, to say the least. Philadelphia traded him to the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 season and he held out for a good chunk of the year as he looked for a raise. Reddick was coming off two straight Pro Bowls and wanted to be paid accordingly. He eventually joined the Jets, but didn't have the same impact on the field.
Now, he will hit the open market looking for a new deal after a rough year. It's far too early to know where he will go, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated the Atlanta Falcons as a fit.
"Pass-rusher Haason Reddick did nothing in 2024 to help his market value," Knox said. "He held out for a new contract for nearly half of the season, and he only made a marginal impact for the Jets upon his return...
"The Falcons should be eager to add Reddick, even if their cap situation is a potential roadblock. Though Atlanta did find some late production from Arnold Ebiketie, its inability to consistently pressure quarterbacks was a massive liability...Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals."
He still should be a hot name on the open market but he likely won't get as much as he once hoped.
