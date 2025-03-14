One Of Eagles' Newest Trade Acquisitions Wants To Be A "Sponge"
PHILADELPHIA – He played for Chip Kelly at UCLA, knew Tanner McKee from high school, and is eager to be a sponge around Jalen Hurts.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Eagles’ new backup quarterback, acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns as the NFL’s new league year dawned earlier in the week, was available on a videoconference on Thursday and talked about that and more.
“Super excited,” he said. “Obviously, I’ll miss all the things I had down in Cleveland in terms of teammates, my neighbors, and really the relationships I built. Obviously getting the call is a shock and a surprise to be traded this early in my career, but super excited.”
The Eagles acquired him and a fifth-round pick in this spring’s draft in exchange for backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.
The presumption is that Thompson-Robinson will be the No. 3, emergency quarterback on game day behind McKee, who spent two seasons as the No.3 behind Marcus Mariota then Pickett.
DTR was drafted just two years ago in the fifth round by the Browns after playing at UCLA under then-head coach Chip Kelly, who was the Eagles’ head coach from 2013-215.
“Chip is one of my all-time favorite coaches, someone that was really the first guy to take a chance on me and help me build throughout my college career to be able to get to this point in the pros, so I have nothing but good things to say about coach Kelly,” he said.
Kelly is back in the NFL as the first-year offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I’m sure it’ll be a lot better than when he first got into the league and being able to get his feet on the ground as the OC on the Raiders in my hometown,” he said. “I’m definitely rooting for him for sure.”
Thompson-Robinson went to Bishop Gorman High School in Vegas but was familiar with McKee, who went to high school in California, because they graduated in the same year and then played against each other in college.
“Me and Tanner were in the same quarterback class in high school, so I’ve known Tanner for a while now and I’ve really admired his game,” said Thompson-Robinson. “I played him in the PAC-12 when he was at Stanford, so I’ve been able to follow Tanner for a while now.”
As for Hurts, he said he is familiar with him because, of all things, chess. They share a chess mentor, and he hopes to find a game with the Super Bowl MVP at some point.
“Everybody raves about how professional he is on and off the field, especially at such a young age, so just getting to see that approach and again support him, compete with him in any way I can,” he said. “That’s only going to make me better as well as the rest of the room. I’ve been a fan and admiring Jalen for quite some time now.
“I want to say his Alabama days, but really it was his Oklahoma days that stuck with me, and that transition of his career and how he was able to prevail through t those situations, yeah, I’ve been a fan of Jalen for a while now.”
He has played under some experienced quarterbacks in a QB situation that changed more than it should in Cleveland. As it was, DTR played under Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, and Deshaun Watson. Still, he has struggled in the 15 games and five starts he made with the Browns, throwing only one touchdown to 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of just 52 percent.
The Eagles quarterback room and a change of scenery cold benefit him.
“I think going through Cleveland my first two years, it was obviously a lot of turnover, specifically at my position, with just injuries and things happening over the course of two years. So, being able to learn from different guys …guys who all play the position very different but know what it takes to be a top-level quarterback in this league.
“I’m just trying to come in here and be a sponge for Jalen, help him and help the room any way I can and be able to compete and support those guys as best I can, for sure.”
