Packers Make 'Emergency' QB Move Before Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will face off against each other on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs.
Philadelphia got some really good news this week as superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the field and was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. Hurts will return to game action for the first time since Week 16 when the Eagles welcome the Packers to town on Sunday.
The Packers haven't been as fortunate injury-wise this week. The Packers will have star quarterback Jordan Love ready to go for the clash, but he is beaten up right now. Love is dealing with an elbow injury that forced him to miss some time in Week 18's season finale.
Backup quarterback Malik Willis is dealing with a thumb injury himself. In response to the two quarterback injuries, Green Bay signed Sean Clifford to the active roster to serve as the team's "emergency" quarterback on Sunday just in case injuries knock Love and Willis out, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Packers signed QB Sean Clifford to the 53-man roster, allowing them to make him their emergency QB tomorrow," Rapoport said. "Jordan Love and Malik Willis are both good to go, but were limited this week. A little insurance."
It would be an absolute shock if Clifford saw any time in the Wild Card Round matchup but it is worth noting that the Packers felt like they needed to make a move to add more depth.
More NFL: Eagles 24-Year-Old Linked To Browns As Deshaun Watson Alternative