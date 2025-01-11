Eagles 24-Year-Old Linked To Browns As Deshaun Watson Alternative
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good spot right now.
Philadelphia seemingly has three capable quarterbacks on the roster right now. Jalen Hurts is the team's starter and is one of the best overall quarterbacks in the league despite plenty of negative chatter about him. The Eagles don't just have one solid backup option, but two.
Kenny Pickett is just 26 years old and is a former first-round pick with starting experience. Tanner McKee has turned heads at just 24 years old. He was given a chance to start the team's season finale against the New York Giants and shined with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also tossed two touchdowns while relieving an injured Pickett in Week 17.
Will all three be back in 2025? FanSided's Geoffrey Knox suggested a few landing spots if the Eagles were to trade McKee and one that was mentioned was the Cleveland Browns.
"Deshaun Watson is owed $92 million over the next two NFL seasons," Knox said. "Think about that for a second. As is often the case, the Browns have a ton of problems and not enough answers. We don't know how to fix them, nor would we suggest that we're better at doing so than Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. We do know Cleveland needs a quarterback though, and they need one that's cheap.
"Howie Roseman and Andre Berry know each other well as the latter was Philly's vice president of football operations in 2019. Maybe it's time those two share a phone call and meet up somewhere for lunch."
Cleveland makes even more sense now that Deshaun Watson's status for the 2025 season is up in the air. He re-aggravated his ruptured Achilles injury and now the team has plenty of questions to answer. Watson also is owed a boatload of money so it wouldn't be shocking to see the team opt for a cheap option. Maybe McKee could be that guy, or at least a backup fit.
