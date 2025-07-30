Pass Protection Looks Like Final Step For Eagles’ RB
PHILADELPHIA - The plan was evident when the Eagles selected Will Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft: intern under Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell for a season and be ready to take over the RB2 role in 2025 with Gainwell entering his walk year.
Arguably, that’s still the plan, but a different kind of competition arrived after Gainwell left in free agency for Pittsburgh in the form of proven commodity A.J. Dillon.
Dillon, a 247-pound big back, was a meaningful part of the rotation in Green Bay before stinger issues at the end of the 2023 season pressed pause on the Boston College product’s career.
Dillon is back to reboot in Philadelphia, seemingly healthy and opening the eyes of the coaching staff.
Shipley, though, is also in the mix for the RB2 role as a similar player to Gainwell with more long speed but less shiftiness. Both are excellent natural receivers, and Shipley has shown that consistently in practice. On Tuesday, it was an angle route for a touchdown in the red zone.
One part of the equation is still missing for Shipley, however.
By Year 4 in Philadelphia, Gainwell has developed into a solid pass protector and earned the trust of the coaching staff and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Shipley is still a work in progress in that area.
At Tuesday’s practice, there was a period in which the backs matched up with the inside linebackers in one-on-one pass-pro drills, and Shipley was overmatched by Dallas Gant, who isn’t exactly Zack Baun or Jihaad Campbell when it comes to the pass rush.
“Growing,” Shipley said after the practice when asked about that part of his game. “I think I’ve made strides from last year in terms of physicality, wanting to fill the hole, and shoot and punch in the hands. Coach [Jemal] Singleton has done a great job with me, so yeah, I gotta continue to grow, continue to get the reps, continue to get the experience, just like everything else in my game.
“And prove to everyone else that I can do it like I know I can.”