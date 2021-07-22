PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: Travis Fulgham Stops by

The Eagles WR spent a few minutes talking with Giovanni about the coming season as well as last year

Travis Fulgham was last year’s man of mystery for the Eagles.

The wide receiver joined the Philly Sports with Giovanni podcast on July 21, to attempt to unravel some of that mystery.

Last year, Fulgham shined brightly for five consecutive weeks, on pace to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014 when Jeremy Maclin did it.

In that run, Fulgham had 29 catches for 435 yards with four touchdowns.

The pass-catcher reveals some of his emotions as that run was taking place.

Unfortunately for Fulgham and the Eagles the success was blunted over the next five weeks. His targets diminished and he had just four catches before being inactive for a game. Over the final three weeks he had just five catches.

Fulgham talks about what he is most excited about for the season, a season in which not many are giving the Eagles much hope of having a successful year. He thinks differently.

“It’s a good time to be an Eagle, I feel like,” said Fulgham.

Giovanni goes inside with Fulgham on his thoughts about new head coach Nick Sirianni, and how the receiver and coach are speaking the same language.

Hear what Fulgham’s favorite moment was last year for him and talks about first-round pick, DeVonta Smith and what he brings to the receiver room.

Fulgham is excited about camp opening soon and having fans in attendance, welcoming, he said, even the boos, if they happen.

To hear more, click this link:

Giovanni Hamilton is a Philadelphia sports podcaster who hosts Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Unfiltered. You can listen to Giovanni's show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audacy, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Giovanni on Twitter: @realsjsgiovanni

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.