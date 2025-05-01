Postdraft Look At NFC East: Can Eagles Break Division Drought?
PHILADELPHIA – The last team to repeat as NFC East champions was the Eagles, who ripped off four in a row from 2001-04. Coming off a Super Bowl-winning season and an 18-3 record, they are back in the driver's seat to do it again. Or are they?
They won the division by two games over the Washington Commanders last year, but have watched their defense undergo wholesale changes in the offseason. Five of their first picks in last weekend’s draft were defensive players, and they made several free-agent additions on that side of the ball, including edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, and cornerback Adoree Jackson.
The competition in the NFC East was busy, too, and it already had two of the best teams in the entire conference, with the Eagles and Washington Commanders squaring off in the NFC Championship Game.
The Commanders had a small but mighty draft class, landing offensive tackle Josh Conerly with their first pick to pair with Laremy Tunsil, whom they got in an offseason trade from the Houston Texans.
They also got good value in drafting cornerback Trey Amos three picks before the Eagles selected safety Drew Mukuba in the second round and added speedy Virginia Tech receiver Jaylin Lane in the third round. And don’t forget the trade for Deebo Samuel.
Many early observers have picked Washington to unseat the Eagles and push the streak of no repeat division winner to an astounding 21 years.
“What we saw last season from this team looks far more likely to be built upon than it does to regress in any sort of way,” is what Dan Tomaro of Pro Football Network wrote.
Still, the Eagles remain the only team to have a winning record among the NFC East teams in four straight seasons. It’s a streak they should push to five this season.
“I picked a new NFC East champion, but worry not, Eagles fans, your team should get the opportunity to repeat, even if it comes from a less advantageous path,” wrote Tomaro, who picked the Eagles to make the playoffs a wildcard team. “Under Jalen Hurts, the floor for this franchise is as solid as any in the conference.”
Tomaro has the Lions, Buccaneers, and Cardinals winning their divisions, with the Seahawks and Packers joining Philly in the NFC postseason.
Dallas went 7-10 last year and added some well-known talent in the first four rounds of the draft in guard Tyler Booker, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, cornerback Shavon Revel, Jr., and running back Jaydon Blue.
They did nothing at receiver to help CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott is coming off an injury-riddled season that limited him to eight games. He was just 3-5 in those games and will turn 32 in July.
Those are two big concerns that probably have them a tick below the top two teams Eagles and Commanders.
On paper, the three-win Giants appeared to help themselves in the draft, but the key will be how quarterback Jaxson Dart develops. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are on the backside of their careers, so Dart is the lynchpin of their draft.
As it is, New York strengthened an already strong defensive line by adding pass rusher Abdul Carter and defensive tackle Darius Alexander. They also helped the offense by bringing in running back Cam Skattebo, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, and tight end Thomas Fidone.
If the Giants can develop this class, they could make a late-season push for the division, but they have put themselves in a position to be a team to watch the next couple of seasons.
