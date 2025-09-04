Predicting Eagles' Practice Squad Elevations, Game Day Inactives For Opener
PHILADELPHIA – It’s the Eagles’ season opener on Thursday, and with many new names on the roster, why not take a stab at who will be inactive against the Cowboys.
First, let’s start with a prediction on the practice squad elevations. The Eagles will likely elevate safety Marcus Epps and punt returner Britain Covey. Elevating two means the Eagles would need to have seven inactive players.
Here’s a guess at who they might be and why:
Quarterback (1): Tanner McKee.
Why: McKee has already been ruled out with a finger injury; otherwise, he would be Jalen Hurts’ backup. That job now goes to Sam Howell, who just got here a week ago. The Eagles need to hope Hurts doesn’t get dinged because there won’t be an emergency quarterback as the third string, and, really, how ready will Howell be if they need him? To have an emergency QB, the Eagles would have to elevate Kyle McCord from the practice squad, and there doesn’t seem to be much chance of that.
Wide receiver (1). Darius Cooper.
Why: The undrafted free agent was one of summer’s feel-good stories, but he’s the fifth receiver on the roster, and the Eagles don’t need five. If his special team ability was more developed, he might have a shot to be active, but he is still a work in progress on Michael Clay’s units.
Who Else Will Be Inactive?
Offensive line (3): Keyon Green, Drew Kendall and Cameron Williams.
Why: That leaves the Eagles with eight linemen – the five starters, plus Brett Toth, Matt Pryor, and Fred Johnson. Johnson is the reserve swing tackle if something happens to Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata. Toth and Pryor would be the reserve guards, and Toth can back up center to Cam Jurgens if something happens to him. Of course, they could always move Landon Dickerson to center in case of emergency and put Toth or Pryor – probably Toth – at Dickerson’s guard spot if he has to cover for Jurgens.
Defensive tackle (1): Ty Robinson.
Why: Vic Fangio said earlier in the week that they would probably dress just five. The view from here is the odd man out will be rookie fourth-round pick Ty Robinson. He needs more time to develop. That leaves Gabe Hall and Byron Young backing up the big three of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.
Cornerback (1): Mac McWilliams.
Why: This is a crowded spot. Even with the possibility that rookie McWilliams takes a seat, the Eagles would dress five: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, and Kelee Ringo.
