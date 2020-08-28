SI.com
Quarterback Norm Snead Leads the Charge at No. 16

Ed Kracz

Mack Hollins wore the No 18. It didn’t work out, though he is trying to continue his career with the Miami Dolphins.

DeAndre Carter had it, too. That didn’t quite work out, either, though he is doing well for the Houston Texans.

The best to wear uniform number 18?

That would be quarterback Norm Snead.

Snead spent the first three years of his NFL career with Washington as the second overall pick in 1961 out of Wake Forest.

He stayed with the Eagles for seven seasons, the longest stay with any team in his 17-year career, lasting in Philadelphia from 1964 through 1970.

Snead made the Pro Bowl once in that span and that was in 1965. He started 81 games on some bad Eagles teams, recording a 28-50-3 record with 15,672 yards, which is still the fourth-most of any quarterback in team history.

Snead also ranks fourth in most touchdowns in a career with Philadelphia, checking in with 111 and fourth-most passing attempts with 2,236. Unfortunately, he also is still in second with most interceptions in an Eagles career at 124.

Here’s the rest of No. 16:

Current No. 16:

Deontay Burnett. Back for a second season with the Eagles, Burnett made his Philadelphia debut in the regular-season finale against the Giants in 2019, catching two passes for 48 yards as the Eagles clinched the NFC East. Still just 22, Burnett has his work cut out for him finding a home on the Eagles’ roster this year.

Top 3 to wear No. 16:

3. Chad Hall. The product of the Air Force Academy was a bit of a fan favorite – and certainly one of Andy Reid’s favorites – during his two years with the Eagles in 2010 and 2011. Used sparingly as a receiver as well as punt and kick returner, Hall, who was 5-8, 180, had 14 receptions in two seasons with two touchdowns.

2. Horst Muhlmann. Born in Dortmund, Germany, Muhlmann worked as a bricklayer and played professional soccer as a goaltender after graduating from high school. His pro football career began at the age of 29 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He came to the Eagles in 1975 at the age of 35 and spent his final three seasons in the league with Philadelphia. He made 34 of 53 field-goal tries on those three years.

Muhlmann was the first kicker to connect on field goals of 50 yards or more in three straight games. That has since been matched by three others: Tom Dempsey (our top-ranked player at No. 19), Chris Barr, and Jason Elam.

Muhlmann returned to Germany after his playing career and passed away at the age of 51 due to chronic lung disease in 1991.

1. Norm Snead. See above.

Runner-up:

Jeff Kemp. The undrafted free agent quarterback from Dartmouth played 96 NFL games, just seven with the Eagles and that was in his final season of an 11-year career in 1991. He started two games that final season with the Eagles, going 1-1. In seven games in Philadelphia, he threw five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Others: Sylvester Davis, Harry O’Boyle, James Zyntell, John Kusko, Elmer Volberg, Vern Davis, Rob Hertel, Jeff Kemp, Gari Scott, Justin Jenkins, Chad Hall, Brad Smith, Seyi Ajirotutu, Bryce Treggs, DeAndre Carter, and Mack Hollins.

