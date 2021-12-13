Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Quez Watkins, Jason Huntley Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The NFL was hit with a series of positive COVID-19 tests Monday and the Eagles weren't immune with two players heading to the COVID-19 list
    As COVID-19 cases spiked rapidly around the country in what is typically the cold and flu season, the NFL was not immune Monday as a host of players around the league were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus.

    Two Eagles players were placed on the list: starting wide receiver Quez Watkins and practice-squad running back Jason Huntley.

    Watkins, the second-year pro out of Southern Miss, is Philadelphia's third-leading receiver behind star rookie DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, hauling in 31 of 46 targets for 491 yards, a team-leading 15.8 yards per reception.

    The speedster is also the architect of the Eagles' longest offensive play of the season, a 91-yard hookup with Jalen Hurts in Week 2 vs. San Francisco that also tied for the fifth-longest play in franchise history.

    Watkins began the season as the WR3 behind Smith and 2020 first-round pick Jalen Regaor but has since usurped Reagor as the WR2, playing 633 snaps on the season while starting 10 of the 13 games. Smith leads the receivers in playing time with 728 reps while Reagor has logged 579.

    Watkins is believed to be vaccinated and if asymptomatic will need two negative tests 24 hours apart to return for Sunday's game against Washington.

    Huntley, meanwhile, has spent the entire 2021 season on the team's practice squad. A fifth-round pick by Detroit in 2020, the second-year back out of New Mexico State was originally claimed by Philadelphia off waivers from the Lions before Week 1 of last season.

    The 6-7 Eagles host the 6-7 Washington Football Team on Sunday in a big game as the two NFC East rivals wrangle for positioning when it comes to the final playoff spot on the NFC side of the docket.

    The WFT placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday including star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Also testing positive were linebacker David Mayo and two PS players: defensive end William Bradley-King and tight end Temarrick Hemingway.

    The NFL, as a whole, had 37 positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, according to a league source.

    From left to right, Eagles WRs Jalen Reagor, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins at practice on Sept. 2, 2021
