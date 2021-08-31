Recently Cut Players that Could Draw Interest from Eagles

The Eagles could use a veteran WR and more depth at cornerback so this list is heavy on those names at the moment but will be updated as the day goes on

Cuts are happening across the NFL, not just in Philadelphia, obviously.

The biggest surprise so far comes out of New England, where the Patriots cut quarterback Cam Newton, content in handing the starting QB job to rookie Mac Jones.

With that in mind, here’s an early list of players that could interest the Eagles as they construct their 53-man roster.

You will notice the list is heavy with names from the NFC East:

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR. He’s young, yes, and the Eagles might prefer more of a veteran presence in the locker room, but last year’s fourth-round draft pick of the Washington Football Team has terrific size at 6-4, 233 pounds.

Plagued by a hamstring injury last year, the 23-year-old from Liberty University made it into just six games and had only one catch for three yards.

Is he better than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Travis Fulgham, or John Hightower?

That’s a question the Eagles would have to answer.

Put the possibility of Antonio Gandy-Golden being a target of the Eagles and some said the Eagles haven’t had much luck with receivers whose names are hyphenated: Arcega-Whiteside and Dorial Green-Beckham.

Geronimo Allison, WR. A veteran with size, Allison had some nice seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay but couldn’t make it with the Lions and was released. He is 6-3, 202 with 89 catches for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in his four-year career with an 11.7 yards per catch average.

Jimmy Moreland, CB. A seventh-round pick of the WFT in 2019, Moreland has inside and outside versatility. He's played 20 games in two seasons with five starts and had his first career interception last year.

Madre Harper, CB. Nice size at 6,2, 190 Harper has decent speed and played in nine games with the Giants last year after going undrafted out of Southern Illinois.

Tim Harris, CB. Another outside cover guy with good size at 6-2, 200. The 26-year-old struggles in man coverage but has good zone experience and length. Cut by the Buffalo Bills, he played at the University of Virginia, which produced Eagles safeties Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod.

Rasul Douglas, CB. Eagles fans are familiar with Douglas, who is still just 25. He was released by the Houston Texans. Could a homecoming be in store?

