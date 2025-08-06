Retired Eagles Star Helping At Training Camp
PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Graham hasn't been seen at training camp, but the retired defensive lineman's presence is still around the facility in some form. Some players say they have talked to him. right tackle Lane Johnson thought maybe he would see him on the first day of training camp, July 23.
“I figured he might’ve been in there with his pads on and I’d have to tell him he retired,” he said. “Haven’t seen, but yeah, it is weird. I miss the hell out of BG. There wasn’t a practice that I came out to where there wasn’t some sort of cuss word or (trash) talking from him. I miss his presence.
“I still get to see (Jason) Kelce. I miss Fletch (Cox). I miss all the guys I’ve played with. BG served a pivotal role in developing me. He was my sparring partner my entire career. I will miss him a lot.”
Johnson is seeing plenty of Kelce. The retired center has been at just about every training camp practice. Not just watching and talking, but teaching the younger players. In the two open practices earlier in the week, Kelce was working with International Pathway Program product Laekin Vakalahi and undrafted free agent Hollin Pierce. He has made his rounds, especially with rookie Drew Kendall.
“Absolutely very valuable," said line coach Jeff Stoutland. “He’s always welcome here. He’s part of us. He’s a part of our family, so when he has time, I always tell him, get over here, help these young players out. They get tired of hearing me sometimes.”
Stoutland said that Kelce isn’t the only one tutoring the younger linemen. Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata also roll up their sleeves to help.
“They’ll say, ‘Stout hold on,’ in a meeting and then they’ll start to talk and all of a sudden the players are, wow,” said Stoutland.
Is it any wonder the Eagles continually have one of the best offensive lines in the league? Despite retiring two years ago, Kelce is still keeping the line at or near the top of the NFL heap.
“Jason, he knows me, he knows what we’re teaching, he knows what works best, so to have a guy like that around and be able to talk to him…Drew Kendall, come on,” said Stoutland. “Having a Jason Kelce, Hall of Famer, around here to tap his brain, I told him if you let that guy get out of here and you haven’t asked him a dozen questions, you’re crazy.”
