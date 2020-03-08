Ron Jaworski Gives Eagles Insight

It’s been 32 years since Ron Jaworski last put on an Eagles uniform, but the former quarterback is still an authority on the ins-and-outs of the organization.

Jaworski was part of the decision-making process to hire head coach Doug Pederson in 2016, so when he offers an opinion, it’s always worth hearing.

During a press conference held by the Maxwell Football Club on Friday afternoon, ahead of their gala that evening at the Tropicana Atlantic City, Jaworski was asked about the Eagles’ backup quarterback situation and the team’s decision to allow left tackle Jason Peters to test free agency when it begins with a legal negotiating period on March 16.

Teams cannot officially announce signings or trades until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on March 18.

Jaworski, a past recipient of the Tropicana Legends Award, is a former chairman of the club. He played for the Eagles from 1977-1988 and led them to the Super Bowl in the 1980 season.

Asked about finding a quarterback to backup Carson Wentz, who played all 16 regular season games last year for the first time since his rookie season in2016, Jaworski told SI:

“I think it's pretty obvious in today's NFL that every team looks for a quarterback in the draft - it may not be an early pick, you should differentiate that, but I think knowing Doug like I do, you know, they get around that fourth or fifth round, they're always looking for a quarterback.

“I think they'll probably take that same approach. I don't care if you've got an MVP quarterback or a guy that's barely hanging on, you try to always fortify that position.”

With Nate Sudfeld and Josh McCown scheduled to become free agents, the Eagles have only last year’s practice squad member Kyle Lauletta to back up Wentz.

That will certainly change either through free agency, the draft or likely both.

As for the left tackle position, the Eagles have decided to let Peters test the market, though there is still a slight chance he could return if he doesn’t find what he wants in free agency.

Right now, though, the Eagles’ plan is to turn over the job to second-year player Andre Dillard.

“I don't have a crystal ball (and) I hate to see Jason leave, (and) I thought last year he played at a very high level, especially when he was healthy,” said Jaworski. “Left tackle is a very important position if you have a right-handed quarterback. Jason Peters (has) been very reliable for 11 years, but I understand it, I get it, that's the business of football, he's going to test free agency.

“There's a possibility that if he doesn't get an offer he feels pays him his value, he's going to come back, but if I read the tea leaves, if a guy tests the waters, he leaves.”