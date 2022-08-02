Skip to main content

Rookies Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean Step Forward on Day 4

Here is a quick recap of what went down with a 15-minute break down video of practice from Ed Kracz and John McMullen
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles added shoulder pads to their practice gear on Monday, with the expectation that they will wear full pads on Tuesday morning.

The addition of shoulder pads, however, allowed for the team to participate in some one-on-one blocking and pass-rush drills.

"I feel it was a good day getting these pads on and hitting dudes finally," said rookie offensive lineman Cam Jurgens. "Instead of just smacking helmets we get to smack shoulder pads today so that was fun."

Jurgens and fellow rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean spoke to reporters following practice.

DAVIS STORY: Jordan Davis Still Learning, Gets First-Team Reps

DEAN STORY: Slow and Steady Will Win the Race for Nakobe Dean

Some highlights of the day included more turnovers created from the defense.

None of the interceptions, however, came from Jalen Hurts, who had thrown one in each of the first three days of practice. Both were thrown by Gardner Minshew.

Safety Marcus Epps had his second of camp and linebacker Shaun Bradley added one of a pass breakup from Darius Slay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Eagles offense hasn't shown much interest in throwing the ball deep very often. They seem to be working on Hurts checking the ball down. Last year, Hurts often fled the pocket if his first or second options weren't there.

Head coach Nick Sirianni knows he has playmakers on the team and he wants the QB to get the ball in their hands perhaps more than he did last year, so that is why they are working on it.

In addition to that, they want to keep Hurts healthy.

A year ago, the Eagles had veteran Joe Flacco on the roster then added Minshew when camp ended.

This year, It's Hurts and Minshew along with developmental quarterbacks in Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong.

In my first 53-man roster projection it is why I have the Eagles keeping only two QBs, with Strong heading to Injured Reserve and Sinnett to the practice squad.

Sirianni said he wasn't unhappy with his offense.

"I think that it looks pretty good right now, that we're going the right place with the football," he said. "We have guys that are making contested catches. ... spacing has been good.

"I've said it a couple of times in the meeting room, ‘this is exactly how this play is supposed to look, this is exactly how this play is supposed to look.’ I think about that, and how much further ahead we are than we were last year at this time."

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Davis
News

Jordan Davis Still Learning, Gets First-Team Reps

By Ed Kracz13 hours ago
Nakobe Dean at Eagles training camp
News

Slow and Steady Will Win the Race for Nakobe Dean

By John McMullen14 hours ago
Eagles get ready for day 4 of training camp
News

Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense

By John McMullen20 hours ago
Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham
News

Unique Era Approaching an End for Four Eagles Who Have Been Together a Decade

By Ed KraczAug 1, 2022 7:18 AM EDT
Marcus Epps
News

Marcus Epps is Making the Most of His Opportunity

By John McMullenJul 31, 2022 6:37 PM EDT
Jordan Davis signs a football for fans after practice on July 30, 2022
Podcast

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping a Busy Day 3 at Training Camp

By Ed KraczJul 31, 2022 10:13 AM EDT
Jalen Hurts delivers a throw during a drill on July 30, 2022
News

Too Soon to Worry About Jalen Hurts

By Ed KraczJul 31, 2022 9:38 AM EDT
James Bradberry
News

A Smooth Operator, James Bradberry is Exactly What the Eagles Need at CB2

By John McMullenJul 30, 2022 9:22 PM EDT