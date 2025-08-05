Roster Bubble From Eagles Camp, Including Surprise
The Philadelphia Eagles are a few weeks into training camp right now and now are just two days away from kicking off preseason action.
Philadelphia will play the first of three preseason games on Thursday night when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, the Eagles will take on the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in preseason action before the regular season kicks off on September 4th against the Dallas Cowboys.
The next few weeks are going to go fast. The preseason gaems will come and go and then all of a sudden the reigning Super Bowl champs will be taking the field each week in regular season action for months. The NFL offseason is long, but it finally is about to end. But, who will be on the Eagles' roster when the regular season kicks off?
Eagles Roster Outlook: Philly Just About Three Weeks Away From Roster Cut-Down
Here are three guys worth watching on the roster bubble from Eagles camp.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson - Quarterback
The Eagles have four quarterbacks vying for spots right now. Jalen Hurts is the starter and isn't going anywhere. Tanner McKee has been with the Eagles longer than any quarterback not named Hurts. Kyle McCord is a rookie who Philadelphia took this offseason. Thompson-Robinson came over in a trade this offseason, but there's no chance Philly keeps four quarterbacks. A trade or a cut could be in the cards for Thompson-Robinson.
Kenyon Green - Offensive Guard
Green is a former first-round pick who came over to Philadelphia this offseason in the CJ Gardner-Johnson-Houston Texans trade. Green missed some time early in camp and since returning has seen time at left guard behind Landon Dickerson. The Eagles paid a lot to bring Green to town by trading Gardner-Johnson away, but he hasn't taken a big step yet in camp. It wouldn't be a shock to see him make the roster as a depth piece, but there hasn't been anything big yet from him.
Eli Ricks - Cornerback
Ricks is 23 years old and is entering his third season in the National Football League. Last year he appeared in seven games for the Eagles. The cornerback room has led to some questions for the Eagles this offseason. Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo have been talked about the most. But, Philly just added another piece in Jakorian Bennett. There aren't as many roles to go around.
More NFL: Eagles Have Next Micah Parsons, Per Saquon Barkley