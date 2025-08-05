Eagles Have Next Micah Parsons, Per Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles have seen a lot of Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons over the years.
Parsons is a game-changing talent and has been the talk of the National Football League over the last week or so after requesting a trade out of Dallas. That doesn't seem likely, but his name has been all over the place.
If Parsons is available, there are going to be teams that are willing to throw an arm and a leg at Dallas to bring a player like him to town. At just 26 years old, he's one of the best overall players in the game.
There's been speculation out there about how each team in the league could make sense for Parsons in different capacities. Philadelphia, does not, though. There's a minuscule chance the Cowboys would even consider trading a player of his caliber. Let alone to one of the team's biggest rivals? No chance. Not happening.
The Eagles may not need him, though. Recently running back Saquon Barkley was asked about 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell and compared him to Parsons.
"Super raw. Freaky athletic," Barkley said. "He's going to be a really big problem for a lot of guys in this league to go against him and block him. He's kind of built like Micah (Parsons) for a little bit, having known Micah for a long time. So as he grows and learns the game a little more, we're going to be able to put him in different spots. Just raw. Uber-athletic. Can fly. Aggressive. Probably to aggressive for camp right now, to be honest. ...But you'd rather him be more aggressive than not."
Barkley has played just one year with the Eagles, but was with the New York Giants before. He's seen plenty of Parsons himself. If he thinks Campbell can be anywhere near the type of player Parsons is, Philadelphia's defense is going to be disruptive for years to come.
Last year, Zack Baun was a finalist for the AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award and signed a new deal this offseason. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are both entering their second years in the NFL and have superstar potential. Both landed on the NFL's annual top 100 players list as well.
None of these guys even are arguably the Eagles' top defensive talent. That mantle belongs to Jalen Carter. He's a game-breaker in his own right and had a fantastic season in 2024 to the point where former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald compared himself to the 24-year-old.
Imagine a defense with Donald and Parsons carbon copies along with all of the other talent around? It's difficult to live up to that level of hype, but that's the noise around Philadelphia.