SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

Safety First for Eagles in Hopes of Playing Full Season

Ed Kracz

All it takes is one Kemah Siverand to put a halt to the NFL season.

As safe as the Eagles feel at the NovaCare Complex, their training facility in South Philadelphia, playing all 16 games regular-season games and playoffs hinges on the safety of the other 31 teams’ facilities and, of equal importance, each individual player in those facilities.

“We are family at the end of the day, said Jalen Mills during a videoconference call on Aug. 6. “We call ourselves a family to a man. To the left and to the right of us is our brother and we have to treat it as such. You don’t want to bring in anything as far as this COVID situation into your house and we have to treat this facility like it is our house. I’m calling you my brother, so I don’t want to get you sick.”

Siverand is out of a job and perhaps out of an NFL career after being caught trying to sneak a woman disguised as a Seattle Seahawks player into the team hotel this past week. Seattle did not fool around, cutting the undrafted rookie free agent cornerback from Oklahoma State in a heartbeat after seeing the incident on videotape.

Siverand’s selfishness and carelessness put others at risk. We saw it happen with the Miami Marlins on the first weekend of the restarted baseball season, and we could see it with the NFL if one player decides to put his interests first.

With rosters currently around 80 players, that’s more than 2,500 players who must behave themselves if a full schedule will be played without interruption.

“(We are) very aware that it is going to be a challenge,” said Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during a Zoom call on July 30. “We’ve talked about it a fair amount, and you’ve gotta be a professional 24/7. Not just when you’re in the building now, but it’s how do you take care of yourself out of the building, and be smart, and handle your business. We are all in this thing together.

“I’m not dumb to know different ways that guys can still get it. Things might happen. You never know how this is going to unfold. We’re going to do everything that we can as a team to make sure, especially as leaders, to make sure guys are handling their business, not just in the building, but outside the building, who they’re around, what they’re going to do. So it’s going to look different and it is going to be a challenge, but we in Philly are up for it, and hopefully, everyone around the league is up for it as well.”

The Eagles, according to several players and coaches made available the past couple of weeks, all talked about how good of a job the staff at the team’s training facility has done.

Players are given “clean” packages every day with wipes, sprays, hand sanitizers, tissues, everything possible to keep them as safe as can be. They have beeper trackers to account for their movements so in case something happens the medical and training staff can tell who a player came in contact with.

“I feel safe,” said defensive lineman Fletcher Cox during an Aug. 5 Zoom call. “There are protocols you have to go through to get into the building. There are things we have to do before you even open the door. I feel really safe.

“When you go home, you just have to do the right things. You stay in the house, making sure you’re staying on top of things. I feel really good about the season. I think there will be a season. There will be ups and downs … and there are things we have to adapt to and get used to it. We know there are changes, and we can’t let that distract from our main goal, starting the season and finishing.”

Still, a team can do everything right, and a player or coach can still test positive. It’s what happened with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who tested positive on Aug. 2 but was able to return 10 days later after self-quarantining and retesting.

The league worked hard for six weeks leading up to the opening of training camps, with both the NFL and NFLPA working hand-in-hand, to figure out the best ways to make a season feasible.

They are not isolated inside a bubble the way NBA and NHL players are, yet there has been some good news recently.

On Saturday, there were just 22 players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is the fewest since the first day of July 26, when six players around the league were placed on it. By day two, 26 players were on it.

The Eagles had three land on the list – Lane Johnson, Nathan Gerry, and Jordan Mailata – but all three have since been activated back to the roster.

“I like to look at it as the glass full, so I’m optimistic that we can execute all the protocols, guys can stay safe, guys can stay healthy, but I’m also not an idiot,” said Wentz. “You just don’t fully know how everything is going to unfold, so, until something changes, I’m going to be here, I’m going to be working and I’m going to be ready to go just like all my teammates.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harold Jackson Pops the Top on a Month at No. 29

Maybe it’s appropriate that Harold Jackson pops the top on a month.

John McMullen

Nate Sudfeld Remains Favorite to be Backup QB

Rookie Jalen Hurts has thrown well in the limited time he's been on the field, and the Eagles will go slowly with him after an unprecedented season

John McMullen

Cowboys Get Leg Up on Eagles with Fans Expected to Attend Games

Dallas has had the jump on the Eagles most of the offseason, now the latest has to do with fans and whether some teams can have them while others cannot

Ed Kracz

Bottoms Up for JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Perhaps the most volatile job at the NovaCare Complex over the past five years has been receivers coach, whose pet project figures to be helping JJAW do better in 2020

John McMullen

Not Much Separates the Top Three Eagles to Wear No. 30

Running back Corey Clement hasn't done enough yet to make the top three, but here is who did, and sorting out the order was challenging

Ed Kracz

Monster TE Deals Bode Well for Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz is considered one of the best in the NFL, perhaps only behind San Francisco's George Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce

John McMullen

Vinny Curry Still Mourning Loss of Brother

The Eagles defensive end, whose brother passed way in spring due to complications of the coronavirus, began to get the itch to play again once training camps began to open

Ed Kracz

Patience Might have to be the Path for Shareef Miller

Miller had a strong offseason, according to DL coach Matt Burke, but the gateway to playing time may prove difficult after the team brought back Vinny Curry

John McMullen

Wilbert Montgomery Scampers to an Easy Win at No. 31

To those who remember him, Wilbert Montgomery remains the best running back in Eagles history

John McMullen

Jordan Mailata Removed from COVID-19 List

The Eagles OL was one of three players placed on the list prior to training camp, but all three are now off, and even head coach Doig Pederson is back to work now after a positive test earlier this month

Ed Kracz