Super Bowl LIX: 'Who Could Argue?' With The Eagles' Offense
PHILADELPHIA - Super Bowl LIX should be an interesting case study for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Win and everything is copacetic with the added tint of derailing a dynasty against a Kansas City team on the verge of becoming the first to win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.
The Eagles, meanwhile, would have put the punctuation on a run of 16 wins in 17 games dating back to a Week 5 bye scaleback of the offense that emphasized a historic running game and the best offensive line in the sport often at the expense of talented playmakers in the passing game.
The only Philadelphia loss over that span came at Washington when quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out with a concussion less than six minutes into the game.
Second-team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown was asked about so many top-end players accepting lesser roles in what has been a conservative, often risk-averse approach, a group that includes his running mate DeVonta Smith and Hurts.
“Every year is different. Every role is going to be different,” Brown explained. “As the year goes on, it may change. And this year, it changed. Injuries happen, and we changed a little bit on offense. We switched it up, started running the ball more, and it started accumulating wins.
“Who could argue with that?”
No one and a Super Bowl win over the Chiefs would afford the Eagles the luxury of stepping back in the offseason and again trying to evolve the offense in virtual anonymity.
A loss, however, especially if it can be traced to a disappointing passing game would open the floodgates for a sentiment that has been whispered for four months.
“If it was the other way around (the the Eagles weren’t winning), then of course there would be a conversation,” Brown smiled. “But it’s not. So there’s no need for a conversation.
“We’re here, and we’re trying to finish the job.”
Finishing is key because the same success that takes a Silver Medal will be viewed differently than the one that enters Super Bowl LIX.
Ironically, win or lose the Eagles’ brass understands the passing game has to get better moving forward and that will be Goal No. 1 in the offseason.
Only the perspective of that already agreed-upon path forward changes, along with the entire mood of the Delaware Valley.
