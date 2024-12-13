Saquon Barkley Is Chasing History, But He Doesn't Think He Is Best Player On Eagles
PHILADELPHIA – He is the one pursuing history, the one tracking 2,000 yards, and he is fully aware of it, but Eagles running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t think he is the best player on his own team. That would be A.J. Brown.
"He's a freak of nature,” said Barkley. “He weighs the same as me. He's bigger than me and he can move like me. I just can't run routes like him. The most precious thing about AJ to me is every time the ball, you got guys that catch the ball, he catches the ball the ball does not move.”
Barkley said that he and his good friend, quarterback Daniel Jones, would talk often about Brown while teammates in New York with the Giants. Their conclusion?
“He’s a heck of a player,” he said. “Hall of Fame caliber player and excited having him on my team.”
Brown was in the spotlight this week for questioning the Eagles’ anemic passing attack then having to defend his relationship with his friend and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The receiver didn’t let anything fester, though. On the first opportunity he had to clear the air, he took it, showing up as soon as the locker room opened for the first time on Wednesday.
That was something Barkley didn’t see from afar. The leadership that Brown is capable of showing, and a reason his teammates voted him a captain for a second straight year.
"I think he's a great leader,” said the running back. “That's something that you don't know walking into the door, obviously being new guy here, but from the second I was able to meet him in conversations with him, the way that he carried himself, the way that he works.
“It's rare to see a guy that talented and a guy who's accomplished the things he's accomplished still come with the same mindset and the work ethic that he has. I'm a big fan of AJ. Happy to have him as a teammate.”
