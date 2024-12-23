Saquon Barkley Is Within Reach Of NFL Record, But Several Obstacles Remain
Saquon Barkley’s race to break Erick Dickerson’s 40-year-old record is so close yet so far away.
After putting up 150 in Sunday’s 36-33 loss to the Commanders, the Eagles running back now sits at 1,688 yards on the season. He needs 278 yards to eclipse the record of 2,105 yards set in 1984 when Dickerson was just 24.
Dickerson set the record in 16 games, putting up 100-plus yard in 10 of those games and more than 200 yards in two of them.
Even with an extra game, Barkley, 27, needs to average 139 yards in each of the last two games to hit 2,106, beginning first against the Cowboys on Sunday followed by the season finale versus the Giants. Both games will be on the familiar track of Lincoln Financial Field.
He has run for more than 139 yards in six games this season. He has already done something that only two others in the history of the NFL have done - collect four rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards in a season, joining Adrian Peterson in his MVP season of 2012 and the great Jim Brown as the only three to achieve that feat.
What could stop him, aside from the Dallas or New York defense, are the decision-makers on his own team and the potential absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts suffered a concussion in the loss to Washington, which leaves his status for the game against the Cowboys in limbo. He will need to clear the league’s concussion protocol before he can make it back on the field.
When Hurts left early in the first quarter, the Commanders packed defenders close to the line of scrimmage, daring Kenny Pickett to beat them. The plan worked. After Barkley piled up 109 yards in the first quarter, he was held to 41 over the next three quarters.
“They loaded the box, but we get it each week,” said Barkley. “The dynamic of Jalen definitely helps. A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen. It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there. We just didn’t make the plays.”
The second part of the will he or won’t he get the record equation is what happens Sunday. There’s no way Barkley runs for 268 against Dallas to get the record, even though he put up 255 against the Rams earlier in the season.
If Philly wins, they lock down the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. That would leave them nothing much to play for when the Giants visit in the new year.
Barkley could end up sitting that game out. How close would he have to be for the Eagles to run the risk of playing him knowing an injury could leave them without him for all or any part of the postseason?
If he’s within 25 yards of doing it, does he play? How about 50 or 100 yards? What are the criteria?
As nice as it would be to break a 40-year-old record, the Eagles would likely be cautious and not play Barkley if the game with the Giants is meaningless. If the Eagles lose to the Cowboys, the record might have a chance to fall.
