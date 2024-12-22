Saquon Barkley Record Chase: What Eagles Star Needs Vs. Commanders To Be On Pace
The Philadelphia Eagles have just three games left in the regular season and there will be more to watch out for than just the wins and losses.
Philadelphia is 12-2 heading into its Week 16 clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would crown the Eagles as NFC East champions. Playoff seeding is going to be huge over the final three weeks of the season as will the performance of superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
He is chasing history and has a real shot at breaking the National Football League single-season rushing record. Barkley currently has 1,688 rushing yards on the season and the record is 2,105 and was set by Eric Dickerson in 1984.
With just three games remaining, Barkley is 417 rushing yards away from tying Dickerson's record of 2,105. He will need to average 139 rushing yards per game over the final three games of the season to reach that mark.
Right now, he's averaging a league-leading 120.6 rushing yards per game. This is great, but isn't quite on pace to reach the record any longer. He's currently on pace for 2,050 rushing yards on the season. To get back on pace, Barkley would need to rush for roughly 170 yards on Sunday against the Commanders. That would bring his season total to 1,858, which would be good for 123.867 yards per game. A pace of 123.867 rushing yards per game projects out to 2,105.7 rushing yards on the season.
Obviously, there are no decimal points in NFL rushing record keeping. But, if he gets 170 rushing yards on Sunday, he would be in a pretty good spot and on pace to break the record.
