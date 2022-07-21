The long offseason is nearly over with Eagles training camp on the horizon, as players report on Tuesday.

The roster has undergone a surprising replenishment after a slow start in free agency that had Eagles alarmists in a panic that nothing was being done to improve the roster.

That certainly changed during the draft, in which A.J. Brown was acquired in a trade during the first round, and post-draft signings of secondary players James Bradberry and Jaquiski Tartt.

The starting lineup is all but etched in stone in most spots, but the battle to make the roster will be an interesting watch.

Here are some camp battles to watch:

RIGHT GUARD

Isaac Seumalo vs. Jack Driscoll. It feels like a foregone conclusion that Seumalo will be the starter provided he is healthy with Driscoll shifting to a super-sub role, with the ability to bounce between guard and tackle.

The OL in general is always a fascinating watch with Jeff Stoutland’s ability to develop talent, and there seems to be plenty of moldable talent on the roster with players such as Kayode Awosika and undrafted free agent rookies Josh Sills and William Dunkle.

Then there’s Andre Dillard? Will he still be on the team when the season opener arrives?

TIGHT END

Dallas Goedert is at the top of the depth chart here, obviously, but what’s behind him? Jack Stoll figures to have the inside track with his ability to block in the run game. Still, you want your backup tight end to have more than four catches for 22 yards, don’t you?

Maybe that’s where sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra comes in. Or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Or Noah Togiai. Or Tyree Jackson, who is reportedly starting camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Bottom line: There is a slew of competition to be Goedert’s top backup.

RUNNING BACK

The assumption is Miles Sanders will get the majority of reps in Nick Sirianni’s committee approach, but he will be pushed hard by Kenny Gainwell, who is the only back under contract beyond this season. Boston Scott won’t shrink from competing for snaps, either.

PUNT/KICK RETURNER

Britain Covey and Devon Allen could push Jalen Reagor for the job of punt/kick returner, but the two undrafted rookies will probably need to show more than just returning kicks to win a job.

As for Reagor, what becomes of him - does he make the team, get traded, or get released?

LINEBACKER

This group doesn’t seem to be getting much love nationally even though it looks like – on paper – the best this room has looked in recent memory.

Where will third-round picks Nakobe Dean and Davion Taylor fit?

Could Kyzir White be a surprise release?

Can T.J. Edwards hold on to his starting job?

So many questions, but answers are coming soon.

CORNERBACK

The top backup battle for an outside spot behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry figures to be between Jimmy Moreland, Zech McPhearson, and Tay Gowan, though there are others such as Mac McCain and Kary Vincent who could have something to say about it also.

The field was reduced when the team released veteran Craig James, who has already been picked up by the Jets like OL Nate Herbig was shortly after his Eagles release earlier this summer.

Then there is the slot CB spot. Moreland can certainly fill that role as well behind Avonte Maddox, as could Josiah Scott or Vincent.

SAFETY

It’s assumed that both veterans on one-year deals – Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt – will be on the roster, but that is no guarantee, especially with the Eagles seemingly willing to give Marcus Epps a starting role.

Also, what happens if K’Von Wallace makes a big leap in his third year, Jared Mayden builds on what appeared to be a solid OTA period, and the love affair the coaches have with Andre Chachere continues to blossom?

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.