Shakial Taylor Pickup Indicates Eagles' Personnel is About More than Howie Roseman

PHILADELPHIA - The first roster move of the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia wasn't the potential blockbuster trade that has the entire Delaware Valley on the edge of its seat.

It was a nondescript waiver-wire pickup of cornerback Shakial Taylor, a player the new coaching staff knows fairly well.

Taylor, 24, is a young player at a position of need with some length, measuring in at 6-0, 185 pounds.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas via South Dakota State and Mesa Community College, ultimately signing in Indianapolis where Sirianni and his new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon were on Frank Reich's staff.

Gannon, meanwhile, was the secondary coach.

The first 21 months of Taylor’s pro career have had many twists and turns. He was waived at the end of his first training camp with Indy but made enough of an impression to be invited back in Week 5 when the Colts had a need and ended up playing in five games as a rookie, making seven tackles and recording a PBU.

The Florida native was ultimately waived post-Thanksgiving and was claimed by the Denver Broncos where he spent the 2020 virtual offseason. The Broncos moved on in late-July and the New York Giants claimed Taylor, who ultimately opted-out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns as a high-risk player due to severe asthma issues.

The Giants released Taylor on Feb. 12 and the Eagles were the latest to take a flyer.

In the end, this kind of move is exactly that, a flyer, and will likely be quickly forgotten down the road as the odds are always against things like this panning out.

Taylor, though, is worth noting because it helps define the job of general manager Howie Roseman to the uninitiated who believe the embattled Eagles general manager is an all-powerful wizard behind the curtain at the NovaCare Complex.

Ultimately, yes Roseman is in charge of the Eagles' roster but it's in his job description to acquire players that the coaching staff wants and covets.

Roseman runs a football-operations department that is 27 deep and a scouting department that currently houses 17 employees.

Much goes into roster building and the assumption that the Eagles can't do something because Roseman will screw it up is a terribly myopic viewpoint.

As the leader of the football side of the Eagles organization Roseman is ultimately responsible for any success or failure but the collaborative approach the Eagles always trumpet is very real.

And a small piece of the puzzle-like Shakial Taylor’s addition to the offseason roster emphasizes that.

