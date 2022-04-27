SI.Com's Fan Nation Mock Draft Lands Eagles a Pass Rusher and Pass Catcher

The way the board fell left Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz with a premium selection at No. 15 a receiver with No. 18

The SI.com Fan Nation draft is in the books.

This mock draft was conducted by publishers of the 32 NFL teams on SI.com’s Fan Nation channel.

There were no trades allowed, but the expectation is that there will be at least one or more in the first round, scheduled to begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. The second and third rounds will be conducted on Friday night with the final rounds scheduled to begin Saturday at noon.

The Eagles are always a contender to make a deal. General manager Howie Roseman has made six trades in six previous first rounds as they unfolded. That doesn’t count any pre-draft deals like the one he swung at the beginning of April with the New Orleans Saints when he seemingly fleeced fellow GM Micky Loomis for a first-round pick in 2023 and a second-round choice in 2024.

To make the deal, the Eagles gave up one of their three first-round picks in this year’s draft (No. 16 overall) but also got the Saints’ 18th overall selection.

So, Philadelphia has two first-rounder choices this year and next year.

The picks in this draft come at 15 and 18 overall.

Somewhat surprisingly, just three edge rushers were selected before Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz hit the clock at pick 15.

It was a no-brainer with that pick.

Things got trickier three picks later at 18.

Four receivers were gone by then and the general consensus is that the Eagles will take another pass-catcher in the first round despite drafting on in the first the past two years in Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith.

Here’s how it went down:

Pick 1 to Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinso USA Today The Jaguars are likely down to either Aidan Hutchinson or Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, but the edge goes to Hutchinson thanks to his ability to make an instant impact. The Jaguars have won four games in the last two seasons and can't afford to miss on this pick, taking the safe Hutchinson and securing a pass-rusher across from Josh Allen for the future. Pick made by: John Shipley, www.SI.com/Jaguars/NFL Pick 2 to Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux USA Today With Aidan Hutchinson off of the board, the Detroit Lions select the next best pass-rusher in the draft. Detroit's defensive line has struggled for several years to effectively rush the quarterback. Thibodeaux will be the "game-changer" general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been searching for on defense. Pick made by: John Maakaron, www.SI.com/NFL/Lions Pick 3 to Texans: Ikem Ekwonu USA Today The Texans are going to run it back with Davis Mills for a second season. Although they added A.J. Cann in free agency, they need more, especially in terms of fixing the 32nd-ranked rushing attack. Ekwonu comes with experience at guard and tackle, plus is known for skills in run blocking, and high character. He's a Day 1 starter at either left guard or right tackle. Pick made by: Cole Thompson, www.SI.com/NFL/Texans Pick 4 to Jets: Travon Walker USA Today Even after missing out on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, Robert Saleh and the Jets are still able to add a premier EDGE rusher at No. 4. Walker is poised to excel on New York's defensive line alongside Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, and more. The Jets will be tempted to take Ahmad Gardner here, but general manager Joe Douglas and his staff have a reputation for building through the trenches. Pick made by: Max Goodman, www.SI.com/NFL/Jets Pick 5 to Giants: Evan Neal USA Today The Giants need to fix their offensive line once and for all. Neal not only gives them an option this year at OT, he also gives them position flexibility for the future. Pick made by: Patricia Traina, www.SI.com/NFL/Giants Pick 6 to Panthers: Malik Willis USA Today The Panthers could go with Charles Cross here and solve their issue at left tackle, but I don't see it happening. If Neal or Ekwonu were on the board, that's a different story. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has said he's going to keep swinging on quarterbacks until they find their guy. Willis isn't the most pro-ready by any means, but he certainly has the most potential. It's a bit of a gamble and one that Fitterer won't mind taking. Pick made by: Schuyler Callahan, www.SI.com/NFL/Panthers Pick 7 to Giants: Derek Stingley USA Today Sauce Gardner was tempting here, but Stingley, in having answered some medical questions, has been the more productive cornerback and is a guy who should be able to step in should the Giants part with James Bradberry via trade. Pick made by: Patricia Traina, www.SI.com/NFL/Giants Pick 8 to Falcons: Garrett Wilson USA Today SMG images By now, it's no secret that the Falcons need a No. 1 receiver. The current top option is Olamide Zaccheaus, who finished with only 31 catches as the team's No. 3 playmaker. Wilson has the highest upside of any receiver in the class and is a plug-and-play replacement for Calvin Ridley on the perimeter. Pick made by: Mike Fisher, www.SI.com/NFL/Falcons Pick 9 to Seahawks: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner USA Today Seattle has never drafted a cornerback earlier than the third round in the Pete Carroll era, but Gardner has too much talent and upside to pass up in the top-10. Built with a long, lean 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, he looks like the prototypical corner the franchise prioritizes, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine, and he didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage in college. Basically, he's Richard Sherman with wheels, and playing in a scheme that should cater best to his strengths, he has a chance to develop into an All-Pro corner in quick fashion in the Pacific Northwest. Pick made by: Corbin Smith, www.SI.com/NFL/Seahawks Pick 10 to Jets: Drake London Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagles Today After addressing the defensive line with the No. 4 pick, it's time to give QB Zach Wilson another weapon on offense. New York may try to trade back here, or use this pick to go after a proven commodity at the wide receiver position, but with Garrett Wilson off the board, London is the pick for Gang Green. Pick made by: Max Goodman, www.SI.com/NFL/Jets Pick 11 to Commander: Kyle Hamilton USA Today Adding Wilson to help Carson Wentz in his career resurrection bid would've been nice, but Hamilton is no consolation prize and the top safety in this year's class. With yet another first-round pick on defense, coordinator Jack Del Rio will be under more pressure to get his group to elevate their play and has plenty of scheme versatile players to do it with. Pick made by: Mike Fisher, www.SI.com/NFL/Commanders Pick 12 to Vikings: Jameson Williams USA Today With the top defensive backs off the board, the Vikings take the most electrifying receiver in the draft. Adam Thielen is getting up there in age, new head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to spread things out, and the Vikings don't have a ton of depth at receiver. Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but his speed paired with Justin Jefferson would be scary for opposing defenses. Pick made by: Will Ragatz, www.SI.com/NFL/Vikings Pick 13 to Texans: Chris Olave USA Today Houston likely is willing to listen to offers for this pick, but in this scenario, the franchise stays put. The Texans need speed and stability opposite Brandin Cooks. Olave is the top route-runner in the class and uses his 4.3 speed to create separation either on the boundary or in the slot. He'll become another weapon for Davis Mills in Year 2 Pick made by: Cole Thompson, www.SI.com/NFL/Texans Pick 14 to Ravens: Jordan Davis USA Today The Ravens have holes to fill on the defensive line, and they could have an opportunity to find the perfect fit for their team with Davis. He is physically imposing at 6-6, 341 pounds. Davis is stout against the run, which is a key area for the Ravens. He is frequently double-teamed so he did not have gaudy stats, but this opened opportunities for teammates to make plays. Pick made by: Todd Karpovich, www.SI.com/NFL/Ravens Pick 15 to Eagles: Jermaine Johnson USA Today The Eagles had just 29 sacks last year and, while they added pass rush specialist Haason Reddick in free agency, they could always use more. Pick made by: Ed Kracz, www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles Pick 16 to Saints: Jahan Dotson Dotson is speedy and will give Jameis Winston the vertical threat he needs from his receiving corps. Pick made by: Kyle Mosly, www.SI.com/NFL/Saints Pick 17 to Chargers: Trevor Penning Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagles Today The Chargers have flexibility with their first-round pick after everything they did in free agency. They can go a couple of different ways here, but grabbing a right tackle to further protect quarterback Justin Herbert looks like the most fitting selection. Penning gives the Chargers another bookend tackle to pair opposite last year's rookie Rashawn Slater. The Chargers could also be a candidate to trade down if a team looking to move into the middle part of round one to grab a quarterback engages in trade talks. Pick made by: Nick Cothrel, www.SI.com/NFL/Chargers Pick 18 to Eagles: Treylon Burks Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagles Today For the third year in a row, the Eagles go WR in the first round. Pick made by: Ed Kracz, www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles Pick 19 to Saints: Charles Cross USA Today New Orleans must find a long-term solution at left tackle since Terron Armstead signed a massive deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Cross has great feet, strong, and long arms. He will be a great fit for Pete Carmichael's offense. P{ick made by: Kyle Mosly, www.SI.com/NFL/Saints Pick 20 to Steelers: Desmond Ritter USA Today The Steelers haven't hidden their desire for a quarterback in the first round, and if any of the top three are available they're going to take one. Ridder has the intangibles Pittsburgh loves and enough upside to feel confident in the pick at 20. Mike Tomlin wants a quarterback with leadership and athleticism. Ridder has both. Pick made by: Noah Strackbein, www.SI.com/NFL/Steelers Pick 21 to Patriots: Devin Lloyd Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagles Today With the need to add speed and athleticism to their linebacking corps, Lloyd is an ideal for the Patriots. New England would use him primarily as an off-the-ball inside linebacker. However, Lloyd can also be used on the outside, as well as in a stand-up role against the run. He has even showcased his speed and strength while rushing the passer. Pick made by: Mike Fisher, www.SI.com/NFL/Patriots Pick 22 to Packers: George Karlaftis USA Today Green Bay has a huge need at receiver, in case you hadn't heard, after trading Davante Adams. However, with the Big 6 off the board, we tackle another need and grab Karlaftis, one of the Big Ten's numerous standouts on the edge. A world-class water polo player as a kid in Athens, he'll add critical depth alongside Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at outside linebacker. Pick made by: Bill Huber, www.SI.com/NFL/Packers Pick 23 to Cardinals: Trent McDuffie USA Today With six receivers and the top edge rushers off the board, the Cardinals go back to Washington (see safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.) to replenish their corner depth. However, there will be a temptation to select a top interior offensive lineman. Pick made by: Howard Balzer, www.SI.com/NFL/Cardinals Pick 24 to Cowboys: Zion Johnson USA Today The Cowboys have to stabilize their offensive line and give Dak Prescott protection up the middle. With the departure of Conner Williams, addressing the interior struggles should be the top priority. Johnson is a natural pass-protector with a stout lower body to win most reps at the point of attack. He very well could be an upgrade over Williams by the season's end. Pick made by: Mike Fisher, www.SI.com/NFL/Cowboys Pick 25 to Bills: Kaiir Elam USA Today The Bills fill an immediate need here without having to reach. Elam is tall and plays even bigger, with a 6-4 wingspan. He's a willing tackler who sometimes overruns plays. That flaw can be coached. His 4.39-second time in the 40 cannot. Pick made by: Nick Fierro, www.SI.com/NFL/Bills Pick 26 to Titans: Tyler Linderbaum Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagles Today He slides into the starting lineup at left guard this year and -- literally -- gets to learn at Ben Jones' side. In 2023 or 2024, he replaces Jones at center and settles in for a long run at that spot. Pick made by: David Boclair, www.SI.com/NFL/Titans Pick 27 to Bucs: Devonte Wyatt USA Today Although a safety prospect such as Daxton Hill or Lewis Cine is appealing in this spot, getting arguably the best DT in the draft at #27, who also fills a need, is just too perfect of a scenario for Jason Licht to pass on. Pick made by: www.SI.com/NFL/Buccaneers Pick 28 to Packers: George Pickens USA Today The run of first-round receivers leaves George Pickens as the last man standing. The Packers might rejoice to get the 6-foot-3, field-stretching receiver who has been under the radar a bit due to the torn ACL that kept him out of most of last season. Pick made by: Bill Huber, www.SI.com/NFL/Packers Pick 20 to Chiefs: David Ojabo USA Today If the Chiefs stand pat with the No. 29 and No. 30 overall picks, they're going to select prospects with pros and cons. By selecting David Ojabo, the Chiefs would land an outrageously talented player who checks more of Steve Spagnuolo's preferred criteria than other pass-rushers available at the end of the first round. Of course, coming off a Pro Day Achilles injury, Ojabo has a massive hurdle to clear as he begins his NFL career, but that risk is the reason he's available at No. 29 in the first place. Pick made by Joshua Brisco, www.SI.com/NFL/Chiefs Pick 20 to Chiefs: Andrew Booth USA Today In a first-round where six wide receivers were drafted with the first 18 picks and George Pickens was taken 28th, Booth is the most exciting player to slide to 30 as a day-one solution to one of the Chiefs' biggest problems. In this world, the Chiefs could use their remaining ammunition to move up in the second round to take their choice of the remaining class of receivers after narrowly missing out on Pickens. Pick made by: Joshua Brisco, www.SI.com/NFL/Chiefs Pick 31 to Bengals: Daxton Hill USA Today With guys like Tyler Linderbaum, Kaiir Elam, and Andrew Booth off the board, the Bengals pick Daxton Hill over Kyler Gordon. Hill would likely be the top player on their board in this scenario. He's a rangy playmaker that can contribute as their third safety and backup nickel cornerback as a rookie. With Jessie Bates' future uncertain and Vonn Bell entering the final year of his contract, Cincinnati adds a playmaker that can instantly contribute on defense in 2022. Pick made by: James Rapien, www.SI.com/NFL/Bengals Pic 31 to Lions: Nakobe Dean USA Today Dean would be a solid addition to the Lions' defense. His good lateral speed, combined with his quick burst, strength, and coverage skills make him the ideal choice at No. 32. Dean would be a welcome addition to a linebacker's room that is in need of high-end talent. Dean started 15 games in 2021 for Georgia and recorded 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He also secured 31 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, and two interceptions. Pick made by: John Maarkaron, www.SI.com/NFL/Lions

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.