SI Tix Can Help you Score a Seat to Eagles-Cowboys

One of the top games in the NFL this weekend will be played on Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NFC East.

The Eagles are the lone unbeaten left in the league. The Cowboys are 4-1 after winning four in a row with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, at the controls.

It’s a big one, to be sure.

Per one ticket site, tickets are going for as high as $328 as of Wednesday afternoon. that is the highest price for an Eagles-Cowboys game on record.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

There will be plenty of good matchups in this one.

Trevon Diggs is one of the game’s best cornerbacks and will match up against either A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith.

Diggs had 11 interceptions last year, with six coming in his first five games. He has just two in five games this year, but that doesn’t make him any less dangerous.

A loss for the Eagles would not be devastating, not after the cushion they built up by winning their first five games.

They figure to be a playoff participant no matter what happens Sunday night

