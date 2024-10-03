Six Suggestions For Eagles When They Return From Bye Week
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles bye week is in its early days.
They are 2-2, but it's hard to get the smell out of the air from their previous game, that 33-16 game that wasn't even as close it might look. So, here are five moves to consider coming out on the other side:
Find a new script writer. The script of plays to open a game has been poor to put it kindly. The Eagles haven’t scored a single point in the first quarter, making them the only team to hold that ignominious distinction. We’ll have to settle for just a better script rather than new scriptwriters since it’s already a convoluted collaboration between head coach Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.
In the Week 4 loss to the Bucs, the Eagles were without their top two receivers, so what do they do? Throw the ball on seven of their first nine plays. That's some bad scriptwriting.
Play rookie No. 2. That would be second-round pick Cooper DeJean. The Eagles gave up a lot to their NFC East rival Washington Commanders to acquire DeJean during the draft for the right to select him 40th overall. He should replace Avonte Maddox, who has been inconsistent in the slot, and DeJean may very well be the same but at least he’s getting experience to build a future the Eagles think is very bright.
Play rookie No. 3. That would be third-round pick Jalyx Hunt. Nolan Smith hasn’t taken the next step the Eagles had hoped nor has Bryce Huff been the pass-rusher the Eagles wanted when they gave him a big contract in the offseason.
Smith has three QB pressures in four games and none on Sunday, though he did make a career-high four tackles against the Buccaneers in last week’s loss. Why not give the third-round pick a shot. He played seven defensive snaps and on one, he blew up the tight end on a running play that went nowhere.
Huff has been even more invisible.
Neither Huff nor Smith have to be benched, but let Hunt push them with about 20-plus snaps against the Browns on Oct. 13.
Turnovers. Fix them on offense and find a way to get them on defense. The Eagles are -6 in turnover ratio a year after being -10. So, how do they do it? No idea, but the coaches have to figure it out. Make that, they better figure it out.
Cut Devin White, and add Sydney Brown. The safety is ready to have his practice window opened, so somebody has to go once Brown proves he can be ready to play against the Cleveland Brown on Oct. 13, and it should be White, who has no role whatsoever with this team. It wasn’t a good look for the linebacker when his X account revealed his happiness over Lavonte David forcing a critical strip-sack fumble on Jalen Hurts inside the high red zone for a critical turnover. White said they are like brothers, he and David, but still, not a good look.
Mix-and-match safeties. Let Brown and C.J. Gardner-Johnson platoon based on matchups and series. Vic Fangio said they will be careful throwing Brown right into the deep end after not playing football since early January, so a package of plays can begin in the 20 snaps per game area and grow from there. The Eagles DC didn’t sound too pleased with Gardner-Johnson’s outing in Tampa.
“He needs to tackle better,” said Fangio. “That would be first and foremost. Then be sharp in his execution. Of knowing his assignments and executing them.”
