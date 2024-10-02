Did Eagles Miss On Anyone Better After Taking Georgia Star Late In First Round?
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith is taking longer to develop than the Eagles probably hoped. It’s too early to give up on the outside linebacker/edge rusher, but he hasn’t taken the big step expected from his rookie year to this season. At least not yet, though whether he can and will remains to be seen.
Here are 10 players that were drafted after Smith, who was taken 30th overall in 2023, plus other notables beyond those 10.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The defensive end was taken right after Smith by the Chiefs with the 31st selection. He has played one more game than the Eagles edge rusher/linebacker and has 1.5 career sacks to Smith’s 1.
Second round
Joey Porter. The Penn State cornerback was fifth in the AP defensive rookie of the year voting and growing into one of the game’s better corners, with 11 starts last year and all four games this season.
Will Levis. The Eagles weren’t taking a quarterback.
Sam LaPorta. The Loins tight end had 86 catches for 889 yards, 10 touchdowns, and was third in the AP voting for offensive rook of the year. The Eagles could search for a tight end in the 2025 draft. Maybe 2023 was too early to take one.
Michael Mayer. Another tight end. Unlike LaPorta, Mayer has yet to live up to his status as the 35th player taken overall.
Steve Avila. The guard made 17 starts as a rookie with the Rams and played well, but a knee injury is expected to sideline him until November at the earliest.
Derick Hall. The OLB has so far made the kind of leap in Year 2 the Eagles would have liked to see from Smith. Hall has four sacks in two games this season with eight QB hits and a forced fumble with the Seattle Seahawks.
Matthew Bergeron. Another guard the Eagles probably weren’t going to take, though he has started all 21 games since entering the league with the Falcons.
Jonathan Mingo. The Eagles weren’t taking a receiver this high, but he 52 catches for 501 yards in 19 games with the Panthers.
Isaiah Foskey. The Saints’ pick has been a disappointment so far at defensive end.
B.J. Ojulari. The Giants OLB has four sacks and six QB hits in 17 games.
OTHER NOTABLES
The Eagles’ next picks after Smith were Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown, back-to-back in the third round – Nos. 65 and 66 overall.
Between them and Ojulari included:
Brain Branch (No. 45 overall). The safety is one of the players who helped transform the Lions into Super Bowl contenders.
Jayden Reed (50). The receiver has become one of the more dynamic players in the league with the Packers. He has 10 receiving and three rushing scores, including a 33-yard run for TD and a 70-yard catch TD in openers vs. Eagles in Brazil. He might have been a better option than Olamide Zaccheaus in 2023. And Jahan Dotson this year.
Like Mingo, however, it didn't make sense to take a receiver late in the first round with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leading the way.
In regards to Smith and the selection, hindsight is always 20-20.
