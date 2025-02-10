Sleepless Eagles Veteran Made Life A Nightmare for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX
NEW ORLEANS – Josh Sweat couldn’t sleep Saturday night, hours before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIX.
“I was thinking about this (game) all night,” said the Eagles defensive end. “I knew we would come out and execute and if we did that, and I knew we would, that we would whup them.”
He was right. The Eagles whupped the Kansas City Chiefs good, tagging them with a 40-22 loss on Sunday.
Sweat was unblockable. He finished with a career-high 2.5 sacks and was a constant presence in the backfield, just having his way with Joe Thuney, who, in fairness to Thuney, is a guard who was trying to plug a hole at tackle.
“I can’t explain it, but it’s amazing,” said Sweat. “To have the biggest game of my career in the biggest game of the season, I just can’t explain. It’s beautiful. I couldn’t be happier.”
Sweat played a big hand in probably the biggest defensive series of the game as the Eagles sacked Patrick Mahomes six times.
Swaet's game-changing play came midway through the second quarter and on the Chiefs’ ensuing possession after their defense had held the Eagles to just a field goal. KC trailed by just 10-0 at the time, which to a team that has Patrick Mahomes, can disappear in the blink of an eye.
Mahomes got the ball back, but on first down, Sweat detonated, blowing past his blocker to sack Kansas City’s quarterback for a four-yard loss. On second down, it was more Sweat as he met rookie Jalyx Hunt in Mahomes’ lap for a two-yard loss.
Now third-and-16, the rush sent Mahomes fleeing to his right and forced him to try to make a play down the field if the Chiefs’ offense wanted to stay on the field. Instead, the play was made by Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean, who stepped in front of Mahomes’ pass and ran 38 yards for a touchdown and, just like that, the Eagles had some breathing room at 17-0.
“There was nothing stopping this defense. It was in the book for us, I’m telling you,” said Sweat. “We knew we’d come out and play that. We all did. I didn’t change anything. I just found myself in the right spots. I knew where he was gonna be, I knew where he was gonna step up and I just had to do it.”
More NFL: Owner Admits Eagles Were Still Angry From Super Bowl Loss Two Years Ago